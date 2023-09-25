Alabama offers No. 1-ranked RB in 2026 class, Savion Hiter

It is rare that Alabama’s coaching staff extends offers to sophomore in high school. However, it is sometimes too tempting to pass up on offering the nation’s top-ranked running back. On Friday, the Crimson Tide offered 2026 running back Savion Hiter.

Hiter plays for Woodberry Forest in Mineral, Virginia. He stars at running back while being a key contributor on special teams as well. Hiter has had a strong start to his sophomore season. Through three games, Hiter has 58 carries for 345 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

His hard work and performance on the football field has helped him garner national attention. Thus far, Hiter has received 15 offers. That list will continue to rise as Hiter’s high school career continues.

Alabama has offered three other running backs in the 2026 recruiting cycle. Hiter is the highest-ranked of the three and will continue to be on Alabama’s radar for the forseeable future.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Savion Hiter’s recruiting profile.

Film

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 23 2 1 Rivals 4 15 – – ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 4 7 1 1 247 Composite 5 16 1 1

Vitals

Hometown Mineral, Virginia Projected Position Running back Height 5-11.5 Weight 190 Class 2026

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on Sept. 22, 2023

No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Other offers

Social media

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire