Alabama offers No. 1 QB in 2025 class, Bryce Underwood

It is safe to say that the last time Alabama had a quarterback named Bryce, things worked out. This time around, the Alabama coaching staff is hopeful that 2025 quarterback Bryce Underwood will jump on board. The Tide recently extended Underwood an offer.

Underwood plays for Belleville High School in Belleville, Michigan. He is the nation’s No. 1 quarterback on all recruiting circuits. Underwood led the Tigers to a 14-0 record and the school’s second-straight Division-1 state title.

Underwood threw for 2,762 yards and 37 passing touchdowns. He also rushed for 632 yards and eight touchdowns.

Thus far, Underwood has taken 23 unofficial visits, 15 of those visits have been to three Big Ten programs: Michigan (7), Michigan State (5), and Ohio State (3).

Alabama will look to make a push to land the nation’s top-ranked quarterback in the 2025 recruiting class. The coaching staff will have to cover some ground in his recruitment.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Bryce Underwood’s recruiting profile.

Film

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 6 1 1 Rivals 5 3 1 1 ESPN 5 1 1 1 On3 Recruiting 5 1 1 1 247 Composite 5 3 1 1

Vitals

Hometown Belleville, Michigan Projected Position Quarterback Height 6-3.5 Weight 205 Class 2025

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on May 12, 2023

No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Other offers

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire