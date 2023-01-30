Alabama offers multi-sport, 2024 WR Cameron Coleman
Alabama has landed several players in past seasons from Phenix City, Alabama. Two of them are former Tide players Markail Benton and Javion Cohen. The Crimson Tide has also missed out on other recruits like Karmello English and Justyn Ross.
Recently, the Alabama coaching staff offered 2024 wide receiver, Cameron Coleman. He plays both basketball and football for Central-Phenix City.
One thing that jumps out is his physique. He is listed as being 6-foot-3, 175 pounds. In his highlight tape, he flashes the ability to create separation at the line of scrimmage. He also seems to win a lot of the fifty-fifty balls. Alabama will likely have to out-recruit the likes of other SEC programs like Auburn and Texas A&M.
Coleman plans to attend Auburn’s Junior Day. The Tigers hold a substantial lead in his recruitment up to this point. According to the On3 RPM, Auburn is the favorite to land Coleman at 41.9% likelihood. The Tide will look to close the gap in his recruitment. He will likely make multiple visits to Tuscaloosa during the summer as well as during his senior season.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Cameron Coleman’s recruiting profile.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
190
14
36
Rivals
–
–
–
–
ESPN
4
164
10
18
On3 Recruiting
4
–
14
42
247 Composite
4
280
18
40
Vitals
Hometown
Phenix City, Alabama
Projected Position
Wide receiver
Height
6-3
Weight
175
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on January 26, 2023
No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.
Other offers
AGTG🙏🏾…Blessed to receive an Offer from The University of Alabama🐘🔴⚪️ @FBCoachWolf @AlabamaFTBL @CHSREDDEVILS @JeremyO_Johnson @DemetricDWarren @ChadSimmons_ @SWiltfong247 @ErikRichardsUSA @RWrightRivals pic.twitter.com/SaPFMzfsx3
— Cameron Coleman (@CamColeman12) January 26, 2023