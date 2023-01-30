Alabama offers multi-sport, 2024 WR Cameron Coleman

Alabama has landed several players in past seasons from Phenix City, Alabama. Two of them are former Tide players Markail Benton and Javion Cohen. The Crimson Tide has also missed out on other recruits like Karmello English and Justyn Ross.

Recently, the Alabama coaching staff offered 2024 wide receiver, Cameron Coleman. He plays both basketball and football for Central-Phenix City.

One thing that jumps out is his physique. He is listed as being 6-foot-3, 175 pounds. In his highlight tape, he flashes the ability to create separation at the line of scrimmage. He also seems to win a lot of the fifty-fifty balls. Alabama will likely have to out-recruit the likes of other SEC programs like Auburn and Texas A&M.

Coleman plans to attend Auburn’s Junior Day. The Tigers hold a substantial lead in his recruitment up to this point. According to the On3 RPM, Auburn is the favorite to land Coleman at 41.9% likelihood. The Tide will look to close the gap in his recruitment. He will likely make multiple visits to Tuscaloosa during the summer as well as during his senior season.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Cameron Coleman’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 190 14 36 Rivals – – – – ESPN 4 164 10 18 On3 Recruiting 4 – 14 42 247 Composite 4 280 18 40

Vitals

Hometown Phenix City, Alabama Projected Position Wide receiver Height 6-3 Weight 175 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on January 26, 2023

No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Other offers

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire