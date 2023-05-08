Alabama offers Idaho’s top recruiting prospect, 2024 WR Gatlin Bair

It’s not out of the ordinary for the Alabama coaching staff to recruit high school prospects from west coast states such as California, Washington, and Arizona. One state that the Tide do not often recruit is Idaho. However, it was too much for the Tide to pass up on an opportunity to offer the state’s top prospect in 2024 wide receiver Gatlin Bair.

Bair plays for Burley Senior High School in Burley, Idaho. As a junior, Bair hauled in 73 receptions for 1,073 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns. Almost 25% of Bair’s receptions went for touchdowns last season.

Recently, Bair released his top-five schools which were Oregon, Michigan, Boise State, TCU, and Nebraska. The Cornhuskers are currently the favorite to land Bair at 90.9% likelihood, according to On3’s RPM.

Alabama had had plenty of success at the wide receiver position in the past. Wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins lands elite receiving options in every recruiting cycle. Bair fits the profile, so I would not be surprised to see the Tide put a full-court press on the Idaho native.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Gatlin Bair’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 40 1 9 Rivals 4 – – 61 ESPN 4 100 1 15 On3 Recruiting 4 87 1 13 247 Composite 4 91 1 15

Vitals

Hometown Burley, Idaho Projected Position Wide receiver Height 6-2 Weight 180 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on May 7, 2023

No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Other offers

Nebraska

Michigan

TCU

Oregon

Boise State

