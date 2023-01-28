Alabama offers former high school teammate of Tide WR Jalen Hale

Alabama recently landed a four-star wide receiver Jalen Hale from Longview High School in Longview, Texas. Well, the Tide are now recruiting his former high school teammate Taylor Tatum.

As a junior, Tatum had 206 carries for 1,840 yards and 33 touchdowns. He also hauled in 12 receptions for 160 yards and three touchdowns.

If his stats are indicative of his future at the college level, it signals that it could be very bright. It will not be easy for Alabama to out-recruit some of the other programs in the Lonestar state. Nonetheless, the coaching staff has plenty of time to build relationships and get him on campus.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Taylor Tatum’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 39 6 3 Rivals 4 – 42 24 ESPN 4 91 14 3 On3 Recruiting 4 36 8 2 247 Composite 4 73 10 5

Vitals

Hometown Longview, Texas Projected Position Running back Height 5-10 Weight 195 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on January 15, 2023

No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Other offers

Twitter

