Alabama offers former high school teammate of Tide WR Jalen Hale
Alabama recently landed a four-star wide receiver Jalen Hale from Longview High School in Longview, Texas. Well, the Tide are now recruiting his former high school teammate Taylor Tatum.
As a junior, Tatum had 206 carries for 1,840 yards and 33 touchdowns. He also hauled in 12 receptions for 160 yards and three touchdowns.
If his stats are indicative of his future at the college level, it signals that it could be very bright. It will not be easy for Alabama to out-recruit some of the other programs in the Lonestar state. Nonetheless, the coaching staff has plenty of time to build relationships and get him on campus.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Taylor Tatum’s recruiting profile.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
39
6
3
Rivals
4
–
42
24
ESPN
4
91
14
3
On3 Recruiting
4
36
8
2
247 Composite
4
73
10
5
Vitals
Hometown
Longview, Texas
Projected Position
Running back
Height
5-10
Weight
195
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on January 15, 2023
No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.
Other offers
Blessed to receive an offer from @AlabamaFTBL The University of Alabama @HolmonWiggins @coachjohnking @longviewgameday @gabrieldbrooks @samspiegs @GHamilton_On3 @justinwells2424 @SWiltfong247 @adamgorney @ChadSimmons_ @RivalsNick @BHoward_11 @DemetricDWarren @dctf #RollTide pic.twitter.com/MYq2k4FW8v
— Taylor Tatum (@taylortatum06) January 16, 2023