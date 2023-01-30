Alabama offers fast-rising, 2024 ATH JJ Harrell

Brody Smoot
·1 min read

The original plan was for 2024 athlete JJ Harrell to announce his commitment on Jan. 30. However, he postponed his commitment date to a later time after receiving an offer from Alabama.

Harrell plays primarily wide receiver at North Panola High School. He is very versatile on the perimeter and flashes the ability to create separation effortlessly. It is also worth noting that he also plays basketball for his high school.

Prior to changing his commitment date, On3’s RPM heavily favored Ole Miss at 50.9% likelihood. It will be interesting to see if that shifts in the near future with the decision to re-open his recruitment.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down JJ Harrell’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

5

38

Rivals

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

4

7

43

247 Composite

3

501

9

67

 

Vitals

Hometown

Sardis, Mississippi

Projected Position

Athlete

Height

6-2

Weight

185

Class

2024

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on January 24, 2023

  • No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Other offers

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire

Recommended Stories