Alabama offers fast-rising, 2024 ATH JJ Harrell
The original plan was for 2024 athlete JJ Harrell to announce his commitment on Jan. 30. However, he postponed his commitment date to a later time after receiving an offer from Alabama.
Harrell plays primarily wide receiver at North Panola High School. He is very versatile on the perimeter and flashes the ability to create separation effortlessly. It is also worth noting that he also plays basketball for his high school.
Prior to changing his commitment date, On3’s RPM heavily favored Ole Miss at 50.9% likelihood. It will be interesting to see if that shifts in the near future with the decision to re-open his recruitment.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down JJ Harrell’s recruiting profile.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
–
5
38
Rivals
–
–
–
–
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
4
–
7
43
247 Composite
3
501
9
67
Vitals
Hometown
Sardis, Mississippi
Projected Position
Athlete
Height
6-2
Weight
185
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on January 24, 2023
No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.
Other offers
Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Alabama🔴⚪️#RollTide #ALLGloryToGod @freddierch8 #AGTG @Coach_Mont_ @MattClareRivals@BillyEmbody @SWiltfong247 @samspiegs @PrepRedzoneMS @RivalsCole @MohrRecruiting @247Sports @adamgorney @ChadSimmons_ @shayhodge3 @ESPN3ALLDAY pic.twitter.com/xUwA0lzHGi
— JJ Harrell (@cantcover4) January 24, 2023