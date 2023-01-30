Alabama offers fast-rising, 2024 ATH JJ Harrell

The original plan was for 2024 athlete JJ Harrell to announce his commitment on Jan. 30. However, he postponed his commitment date to a later time after receiving an offer from Alabama.

Harrell plays primarily wide receiver at North Panola High School. He is very versatile on the perimeter and flashes the ability to create separation effortlessly. It is also worth noting that he also plays basketball for his high school.

Prior to changing his commitment date, On3’s RPM heavily favored Ole Miss at 50.9% likelihood. It will be interesting to see if that shifts in the near future with the decision to re-open his recruitment.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down JJ Harrell’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 – 5 38 Rivals – – – – ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 4 – 7 43 247 Composite 3 501 9 67

Vitals

Hometown Sardis, Mississippi Projected Position Athlete Height 6-2 Weight 185 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on January 24, 2023

No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Other offers

Arkansas

Auburn

Colorado

LSU

Ole Miss

Mississippi State

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire