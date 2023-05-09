Alabama offers East Mississippi CC safety Tyler Woodard

The Alabama coaching staff extended an offer to 2024 junior college safety Tyler Woodard on Monday.

Woodard was a 2022 prospect that committed to play for Mike Leach and the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Before early national signing day, he backed off of his pledge and re-opened his recruitment.

He ultimately chose to attend East Mississippi Community College in Scooba, Mississippi. The program is most commonly known for its appearance on Netflix’s “Last Chance U.”

Several prospects that Alabama has landed from EMCC in the past are DJ Pettway, Quinton Dial, and Jarran Reed.

As a freshman, Woodard tallied 20 tackles and one interception for the Lions.

Typically, other teams begin to extend offers to prospects when they see that Alabama has extended an offer. I would expect that to be the case with Woodard as well. He is a safety that has college experience and could provide much-needed depth on the back end of the team’s secondaries.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Tyler Woodard’s recruiting profile.

Vitals

Hometown Memphis, Tennessee Projected Position Safety Height 6-2 Weight 200 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on May 8, 2023

No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Other offers

UNLV

Michigan State

Arkansas

Mississippi State

UTSA

Southern Miss

Charlotte

Marshall

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire