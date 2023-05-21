Alabama offers 2026 WR Naeem Burroughs

Alabama’s coaching staff has extended a slew of offers over the last few weeks to prospects from all across the country. One of the more intriguing propsects that received an offer from the Tide was 2026 wide receiver Naeem Burroughs.

Burroughs plays for The Bolles School in Jacksonville, Florida. Interestingly enough, former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones also attended The Bolles School.

As a freshman, Burroughs hauled in 36 receptions for 659 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

Alabama will have plenty of time to get Burroughs on campus in the future. He will be entering his sophomore year of high school in the fall.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Naeem Burrough’s recruiting profile.

Film

Vitals

Hometown Jacksonville, Florida Projected Position Wide receiver Height 6-0 Weight 155 Class 2026

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on May 19, 2023

No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Other offers

Florida

Georgia

Kentucky

Michigan

Vanderbilt

Wisconsin

Twitter

AGTG ✞ Blessed to earn a offer from The University of Alabama #RollTide @Coach_TRob pic.twitter.com/5vhbzIA8Dg — Naeem “Tha Dream” Burroughs 2026 WR/ATH (@Duece2_) May 19, 2023

