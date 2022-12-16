Alabama offers 2026 WR Malachi Toney

Alabama’s coaching staff has hit the ground running on the recruiting trail. Recently, the Tide offered 2026 wide receiver, Malachi Toney.

Toney is a freshman at American Heritage High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He plays for the same high school that Earl Little Jr. and Pat Surtain II played for during their high school careers. Surtain II currently plays for the Denver Broncos while Little Jr. just finished his freshman season with the Tide.

Toney has already received 10 offers up to this point. At this time, On3’s RPM favors Florida State to land the commitment of the Florida native.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Toney’s recruiting profile.

Vitals

Hometown Fort Lauderdale, Florida Projected Position Wide receiver Height 5-9 Weight 165 Class 2026

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on December 14, 2022

No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Other offers

Auburn

Florida State

Georgia

Louisville

Miami

Ohio State

