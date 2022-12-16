Alabama offers 2026 WR Malachi Toney
Alabama’s coaching staff has hit the ground running on the recruiting trail. Recently, the Tide offered 2026 wide receiver, Malachi Toney.
Toney is a freshman at American Heritage High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He plays for the same high school that Earl Little Jr. and Pat Surtain II played for during their high school careers. Surtain II currently plays for the Denver Broncos while Little Jr. just finished his freshman season with the Tide.
Toney has already received 10 offers up to this point. At this time, On3’s RPM favors Florida State to land the commitment of the Florida native.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Toney’s recruiting profile.
Vitals
Hometown
Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Projected Position
Wide receiver
Height
5-9
Weight
165
Class
2026
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on December 14, 2022
No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.
Other offers
Florida State
Louisville
Miami