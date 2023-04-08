Alabama offers 2026 WR Devin Carter from Georgia

The Alabama coaching staff recently offered 2026 wide receiver Devin Carter.

Carter was a freshman this past season at Cedar Grove High School. He played an integral role in helping the Saints reach the Class 3A state championship.

Despite having three years of high school remaining, Carter has emerged as one of the top prospects in the state of Georgia. He has garnered interest from multiple SEC programs as well as other Power Five programs across the country.

Alabama is one of the eight schools that have extended verbal offers to Carter. That could put the Tide in a good spot as his recruitment unfolds.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Devin Carter’s recruiting profile.

Vitals

Hometown

Ellenwood, Georgia

Projected Position

Wide receiver

Height

5-11

Weight

160

Class

2026

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on April 5, 2023

  • No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Other offers

