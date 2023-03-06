Alabama offers 2026 QB Jared Curtis from Tennessee

The Alabama coaching staff extended an offer to 2026 quarterback Jared Curtis on Saturday. The Tennessee native was in Tuscaloosa visiting over the weekend for Junior Day.

Curtis plays at Nashville Christian School in Nashville, Tennessee. During his freshman season, Curtis threw for 2,285 yards and 27 touchdowns. He also had 61 carries for 481 yards and seven touchdowns.

He was a major reason for the Eagles’ success last season as they reached the third round of the Division II-A state playoffs.

Despite having three years of high school remaining, he has received quite the interest from power-five programs across the country.

Vitals

Hometown Nashville, Tennessee Projected Position Quarterback Height 6-2 Weight 200 Class 2026

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on March 4, 2023

Took a visit to Alabama on March 4, 2023

Other offers

Pittsburgh

Texas A&M

Vanderbilt

Memphis

Virginia Tech

Georgia

