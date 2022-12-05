Alabama offers 2025 WR Dallas Wilson from Florida

Breaking news:

Brody Smoot
·1 min read

It isn’t often that Alabama’s coaching staff decides to pursue underclassmen early on in the recruiting process. However, the Tide recently extended an offer to 2025 wide receiver Dallas Wilson.

Wilson plays for Tampa Bay Tech School in Tampa, Florida. Despite having two years of high school remaining, Wilson has already brought in 10 offers. That is relatively high considering the Florida native is not yet ranked on any recruiting sites.

The Tide typically do well when they recruit wide receivers from the south Florida area. Alabama cornerbacks coach Travaris Robinson has also proven to be an elite recruiter in that area. I would expect the Tide to continue to pursue Wilson as his high school career continues.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Dallas Wilson’s recruiting profile.

Vitals

Hometown

Tampa, Florida

Projected Position

Wide receiver

Height

6-3

Weight

180

Class

2025

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on December 2, 2022

  • No visits to Alabama are scheduled at this time.

Offers

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire

