Alabama offers 2025 in-state QB KJ Lacey

On Saturday, the Alabama coaching staff offered in-state, 2025 quarterback KJ Lacey. Lacey is a high school teammate of current Alabama commit Ryan Williams.

As for Lacey, he has not yet received the recognition that Williams has. However, he has proven to be one of the more elite quarterbacks in the country. Last season, he led the Saraland Trojans to a state championship victory over 6A powerhouse Mountain Brook. It was the program’s first-ever state championship.

Lacey and Williams led the way on their historic run during the 2022 season. Lacey threw for 3,177 passing yards and 40 passing touchdowns. Those are pretty remarkable numbers for an underclassman playing at such a high level.

He is the second quarterback that Alabama has offered in the 2025 recruiting cycle. The other is four-star quarterback Cutter Boley.

Vitals

Hometown Saraland, Alabama Projected Position Quarterback Height 6-1 Weight 180 Class 2025

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on January 28, 2023

Took an unofficial visit to Alabama on September 3, 2022

Other offers

Auburn

Florida State

Ole Miss

Texas A&M

South Carolina

