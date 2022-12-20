Alabama offers 2025 RB from Florida
Alabama’s coaching staff has begun to offer a number of prospects in the 2025 recruiting class. On Wednesday, the Tide extended an offer to American Heritage running back Byron Louis.
Louis is a high school teammate of 2023 cornerback Damari Brown who is being pursued heavily by the Alabama coaching staff.
As for Louis, he has already received 17 offers, according to 247Sports. With two years of high school remaining, he will likely receive more offers over time. As of right now, On3’s RPM has Louis trending to land at Miami at 26.6%.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Byron Louis’ recruiting profile.
Vitals
Hometown
Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Projected Position
Running back
Height
5-10
Weight
180
Class
2025
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on December 14, 2022
No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.
Other offers
Miami
Ole Miss
Truly blessed and honored to receive an Offer from The University of Alabama ❤️🤍 @AlabamaFTBL @BAMACoachG @Coach_TRob @HolmonWiggins @D2Dperformance @DP214EVER @ahspatfootball @larryblustein @Rivals @On3Recruits @247Sports #IBelieve #clutch #nike #workday 2️⃣1️⃣ #RollTide 🐘 pic.twitter.com/jlRGFs3W8Y
— Byron Louis (@iam_byron7) December 14, 2022