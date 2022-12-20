Alabama offers 2025 RB from Florida

Alabama’s coaching staff has begun to offer a number of prospects in the 2025 recruiting class. On Wednesday, the Tide extended an offer to American Heritage running back Byron Louis.

Louis is a high school teammate of 2023 cornerback Damari Brown who is being pursued heavily by the Alabama coaching staff.

As for Louis, he has already received 17 offers, according to 247Sports. With two years of high school remaining, he will likely receive more offers over time. As of right now, On3’s RPM has Louis trending to land at Miami at 26.6%.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Byron Louis’ recruiting profile.

Vitals

Hometown Fort Lauderdale, Florida Projected Position Running back Height 5-10 Weight 180 Class 2025

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on December 14, 2022

No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Other offers

