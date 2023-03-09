Alabama offers 2025 RB Akylin Dear from Mississippi
The Alabama coaching staff recently extended an offer to 2025 running back Akylin Dear.
Dear plays for Quitman High School in Quitman, Mississippi. His sophomore highlight tape shows his ability to over-power defenders and pick up big chunks of yardage. His running style is somewhat reminiscent of Leonard Fournette.
Alabama is already recruiting a handful of other running backs in the 2025 recruiting cycle like Alvin Henderson and Anthony Rogers.
With Dear living less than two hours away from Tuscaloosa, he could look to make multiple trips in the future. He will have both his junior and senior year to take visits.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Akylin Dear’s recruiting profile.
Vitals
Hometown
Quitman, Mississippi
Projected Position
Running back
Height
6-1
Weight
200
Class
2025
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on March 4, 2023
No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.
Other offers
#AGTG after a great conversation with @BAMACoachG I’m blessed to receive an offer to the university of Alabama 🔴⚪️🐘 #RollTide @LawrencHopkins @MacCorleone74 @DemetricDWarren pic.twitter.com/14HkAyeq3x
— ᴀᴋʏʟɪɴ(AK)ᴅᴇᴀʀ⭐️ (@akylin3) March 8, 2023