Alabama offers 2025 RB Akylin Dear from Mississippi

The Alabama coaching staff recently extended an offer to 2025 running back Akylin Dear.

Dear plays for Quitman High School in Quitman, Mississippi. His sophomore highlight tape shows his ability to over-power defenders and pick up big chunks of yardage. His running style is somewhat reminiscent of Leonard Fournette.

Alabama is already recruiting a handful of other running backs in the 2025 recruiting cycle like Alvin Henderson and Anthony Rogers.

With Dear living less than two hours away from Tuscaloosa, he could look to make multiple trips in the future. He will have both his junior and senior year to take visits.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Akylin Dear’s recruiting profile.

Vitals

Hometown Quitman, Mississippi Projected Position Running back Height 6-1 Weight 200 Class 2025

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on March 4, 2023

No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Other offers

