Alabama offers 2025 QB George MacIntyre

George MacIntyre, a 2025 prospect, recently received an offer from the Crimson Tide. MacIntyre plays for Brentwood Academy in Brentwood, Tennessee. He has football in his bloodline as his uncle is an assistant coach at Florida International and his late grandfather served as the head coach at Vanderbilt.

During his sophomore season, MacIntyre was relatively effective. He passed for over 2,000 yards to go along with 19 touchdowns through the air.

Though it is early in his recruitment, numerous other high-profile programs are trying to land his commitment. It’ll be quite sometime before a firm decision is made public.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down George MacIntyre’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

30

2

2

Rivals

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

4

247 Composite

 

Vitals

Hometown

Brentwood, Tennessee

Projected Position

Quarterback

Height

6-5

Weight

178

Class

2025

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on February 11, 2023

  • No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Other offers

