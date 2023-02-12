Alabama offers 2025 QB George MacIntyre

George MacIntyre, a 2025 prospect, recently received an offer from the Crimson Tide. MacIntyre plays for Brentwood Academy in Brentwood, Tennessee. He has football in his bloodline as his uncle is an assistant coach at Florida International and his late grandfather served as the head coach at Vanderbilt.

During his sophomore season, MacIntyre was relatively effective. He passed for over 2,000 yards to go along with 19 touchdowns through the air.

Though it is early in his recruitment, numerous other high-profile programs are trying to land his commitment. It’ll be quite sometime before a firm decision is made public.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down George MacIntyre’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 30 2 2 Rivals – – – – ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 4 – – – 247 Composite – – – –

Vitals

Hometown Brentwood, Tennessee Projected Position Quarterback Height 6-5 Weight 178 Class 2025

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on February 11, 2023

No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Other offers

Twitter

I am blessed and honored to have received an offer from Alabama! @T_Rees11 pic.twitter.com/tcWUZfZ97p — George MacIntyre (@GeorgeMacIntyr6) February 11, 2023

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire