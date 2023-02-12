Alabama offers 2025 QB George MacIntyre
George MacIntyre, a 2025 prospect, recently received an offer from the Crimson Tide. MacIntyre plays for Brentwood Academy in Brentwood, Tennessee. He has football in his bloodline as his uncle is an assistant coach at Florida International and his late grandfather served as the head coach at Vanderbilt.
During his sophomore season, MacIntyre was relatively effective. He passed for over 2,000 yards to go along with 19 touchdowns through the air.
Though it is early in his recruitment, numerous other high-profile programs are trying to land his commitment. It’ll be quite sometime before a firm decision is made public.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down George MacIntyre’s recruiting profile.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
30
2
2
Rivals
–
–
–
–
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
4
–
–
–
247 Composite
–
–
–
–
Vitals
Hometown
Brentwood, Tennessee
Projected Position
Quarterback
Height
6-5
Weight
178
Class
2025
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on February 11, 2023
No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.
Other offers
I am blessed and honored to have received an offer from Alabama! @T_Rees11 pic.twitter.com/tcWUZfZ97p
— George MacIntyre (@GeorgeMacIntyr6) February 11, 2023