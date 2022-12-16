Alabama offers 2025 DB Ben Hanks Jr.

The Alabama coaching staff extended an offer to 2025 defensive back Ben Hanks Jr. on Wednesday. This was offer No. 11 in the recruiting process for the DB.

Hanks Jr. plays for Booker T. Washington High School in Miami, Florida. With two years of high school remaining, he already possesses great length and size at 6-foot-1.

As of right now, On3’s RPM favors Miami to land Hanks Jr. at 67.2%. The Tide have plenty of time to make up some ground in his recruitment. We will continue to monitor his recruitment over time.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Ben Hanks Jr.’s recruiting profile.

Vitals

Hometown Miami, Florida Projected Position Cornerback Height 6-1 Weight 160 Class 2025

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on December 14, 2022

No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Other offers

Auburn

Florida

Florida State

Georgia

Miami

