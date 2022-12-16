Alabama offers 2025 DB Ben Hanks Jr.

The Alabama coaching staff extended an offer to 2025 defensive back Ben Hanks Jr. on Wednesday. This was offer No. 11 in the recruiting process for the DB.

Hanks Jr. plays for Booker T. Washington High School in Miami, Florida. With two years of high school remaining, he already possesses great length and size at 6-foot-1.

As of right now, On3’s RPM favors Miami to land Hanks Jr. at 67.2%. The Tide have plenty of time to make up some ground in his recruitment. We will continue to monitor his recruitment over time.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Ben Hanks Jr.’s recruiting profile.

Vitals

Hometown

Miami, Florida

Projected Position

Cornerback

Height

6-1

Weight

160

Class

2025

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on December 14, 2022

  • No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Other offers

Twitter

