Alabama offers 2025 DB Ben Hanks Jr.
The Alabama coaching staff extended an offer to 2025 defensive back Ben Hanks Jr. on Wednesday. This was offer No. 11 in the recruiting process for the DB.
Hanks Jr. plays for Booker T. Washington High School in Miami, Florida. With two years of high school remaining, he already possesses great length and size at 6-foot-1.
As of right now, On3’s RPM favors Miami to land Hanks Jr. at 67.2%. The Tide have plenty of time to make up some ground in his recruitment. We will continue to monitor his recruitment over time.
Vitals
Hometown
Miami, Florida
Projected Position
Cornerback
Height
6-1
Weight
160
Class
2025
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on December 14, 2022
No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.
Other offers
Beyond blessed to receive an offer from university of Alabama #rolltide🐘@MiamiBTW_FB @Coach_TRob @AlabamaFTBL @RTRnews @Andrew_Ivins @adamgorney @ChadSimmons_ @UANextFootball @larryblustein @FernandezAndreC @TheCribSouthFLA @SWiltfong247 @Rivals @247Sports pic.twitter.com/OiPXeP2TzY
— Ben Hanks Jr. (@benhanks_) December 14, 2022