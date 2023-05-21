Alabama offers 2025 5-Star OT Solomon Thomas

The Alabama coaching staff recently extended an offer to 2025 offensive tackle Solomon Thomas.

Thomas plays for Raines High School in Jacksonville, Florida. He also competes on the school’s track and field team as a discus thrower.

At 6-foot-5, 290 pounds, Thomas will be a top target for numerous power-five programs. Up to this point, he has taken unofficial visits to Florida, Florida State, and Georgia.

Alabama has made it a priority to recruit offensive linemen from the Sunshine state in years past. Several players like JC Latham, Evan Neal, and Tyler Booker each played high school ball in Florida.

With Thomas having two years of high school remaining, he will have plenty of time to take visits and evaluate his options. Alabama will look to be a contender in Thomas’ recruitment.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Solomon Thomas’ recruiting profile.

Film

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 35 9 3 Rivals – – – – ESPN 4 35 6 6 On3 Recruiting 4 34 8 4 247 Composite 5 17 4 3

Vitals

Hometown Jacksonville, Florida Projected Position Offensive tackle Height 6-3 Weight 278 Class 2025

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on May 19, 2023

No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Other offers

Twitter

AGTG ✞ Blessed to earn a offer from The University of Alabama #RollTide @Coach_TRob pic.twitter.com/tpSrCafN7c — Solomon “LIL SOL” Thomas (@SolomonThomas2x) May 19, 2023

