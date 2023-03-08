Breaking News:

Alabama offers 2025 4-Star QB Antwann Hill

Brody Smoot
·1 min read

Alabama’s coaching staff extended an offer to 2025 quarterback Antwann Hill over the weekend. Hill was in Tuscaloosa for Junior Day.

Hill plays for Houston County High School in Warner Robins, Georgia. As a junior, Hill threw for 3,663 yards and 40 touchdowns. He also completed 70.5% of his passes thrown.

His talent has not gone unnoticed as a handful of SEC programs have already offered him. Hill has also taken visits to Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, and Florida State.

Not to mention, he had already taken two other visits to Alabama prior to his Junior Day visit. He made trips to Tuscaloosa back in 2021 when he was just freshman.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Antwann Hill’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

81

8

7

Rivals

64

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

4

247 Composite

4

57

7

5

 

Vitals

Hometown

Warner Robins, Georgia

Projected Position

Quarterback

Height

6-5

Weight

215

Class

2025

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on March 4, 2023

  • Took an unofficial visit to Alabama on March 4, 2023

Other offers

Twitter

