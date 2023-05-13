Alabama offers 2025 4-Star DL, Georgia commit Justus Terry

Alabama has extended three offers to Georgia commits since the new year. Linebacker DeMarcus Riddick of the 2024 class, 2025 offensive tackle Micah Debose, and 2025 defensive lineman Justus Terry have each received offers from Alabama.

The latest offer was extended to Terry. He has been committed to the Bulldogs since January.

Terry plays for Manchester High School in Manchester, Georgia. As a sophomore, Terry recorded 38 tackles, four sacks, two fumble recoveries, and one interception.

Terry was impressive as a sophomore in high school. He was a very impactful player along the defensive front. Terry does a good job of shedding blocks and putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Justus Terry’s recruiting profile.

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 22 4 4 Rivals 4 49 7 5 ESPN 4 16 3 2 On3 Recruiting 4 54 10 9 247 Composite 5 20 6 3

Hometown Manchester, Georgia Projected Position Defensive lineman Height 6-5 Weight 270 Class 2025

Landed an offer from Alabama on May 9, 2023

No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

