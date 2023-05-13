Alabama offers 2025 4-Star DL, Georgia commit Justus Terry
Alabama has extended three offers to Georgia commits since the new year. Linebacker DeMarcus Riddick of the 2024 class, 2025 offensive tackle Micah Debose, and 2025 defensive lineman Justus Terry have each received offers from Alabama.
The latest offer was extended to Terry. He has been committed to the Bulldogs since January.
Terry plays for Manchester High School in Manchester, Georgia. As a sophomore, Terry recorded 38 tackles, four sacks, two fumble recoveries, and one interception.
Terry was impressive as a sophomore in high school. He was a very impactful player along the defensive front. Terry does a good job of shedding blocks and putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Justus Terry’s recruiting profile.
Film
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
22
4
4
Rivals
4
49
7
5
ESPN
4
16
3
2
On3 Recruiting
4
54
10
9
247 Composite
5
20
6
3
Vitals
Hometown
Manchester, Georgia
Projected Position
Defensive lineman
Height
6-5
270
Class
2025
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on May 9, 2023
No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.
Other offers
Georgia (committed)
Florida State
#AGTG Blessed to receive a ⭕️ffer from the University of Alabama! 🐘 #RollTide @CoachJoeCox @MHSBlueDevils21 @blessedsa9 pic.twitter.com/NEuipFMM1e
— Justus “Jay” Terry (@JustusTerry80) May 9, 2023