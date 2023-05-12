Alabama offers 2025 4-Star wide receiver Quincy Porter
The Alabama coaching staff extended one of its latest offers to 2025 wide receiver Quincy Porter.
Porter plays for Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell, New Jersey. As a sophomore, Porter hauled in 34 receptions for 682 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.
Following his sophomore season, Porter took unofficial visits to Rutgers, Michigan, Penn State, Michigan State, and Notre Dame.
With plenty of competition in recruiting him, Alabama will likely look to have Porter in for summer camp or a visit at the least.
Rutgers is currently the favorite to land Porter’s commitment, according to On3’s RPM.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Quincy Porter’s recruiting profile.
Film
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
83
1
12
Rivals
4
100
4
19
ESPN
4
74
1
4
On3 Recruiting
4
90
3
6
247 Composite
4
74
2
11
Vitals
Hometown
Oradell, New Jersey
Projected Position
Wide receiver
Height
6-3
Weight
190
Class
2025
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on May 10, 2023
No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.
Other offers
I am Extremely Blessed and Honored to receive an offer from The University of Alabama!@bccoachvito @T_Rees11 @HolmonWiggins @ChadSimmons_ @RivalsFriedman @SWiltfong247 pic.twitter.com/KbcZCS4icG
— Quincy Porter (@QuincyPorter18) May 10, 2023