Alabama offers 2025 4-star SF London Jemison

The Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball coaching staff extended an offer to 2025 four-star small forward London Jemison on Thursday.

Jemison plays for St. Thomas More School in Oakdale, Connecticut. He is listed at 6-foot-8 and 185 pounds. According to 247Sports’ recruiting rankings, Jemison is ranked as the No. 58 overall recruit in the country.

Thus far, Jemison has fielded power-five offers from Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Penn State Nittany Lions, Syracuse, and Virginia.

Given his size and skillset, Jemison could be a nice fit in Nate Oats’ system. At 6-foot-8, Jemison can defend multiple positions and play multiple positions as well. Alabama will likely lose multiple wings to the 2025 NBA draft, so it will certainly be helpful to bring in a player like Jemison.

Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Alabama!🐘 pic.twitter.com/ICt7fade2P — London Jemison (@londonjemison) May 30, 2024

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the latest Alabama basketball news and its efforts on the recruiting trail.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire