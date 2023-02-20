Alabama offers 2024 WR Keylan Adams
The Alabama coaching staff recently offered one of the top-rated prospects in Virginia. 2024 wide receiver Keylan Adams added his most recent offer from the Crimson Tide.
This comes one week after Adams released a top four consisting of Penn State, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, and Virginia Tech.
Adams plays wide receiver at Green Run High School in Virginia Beach, Virginia. As a junior, he hauled in 46 receptions for 1,030 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns.
Alabama will have some work to do in Adams’ recruitment but will have plenty of time to do so.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Keylan Adams’ recruiting profile.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
99
1
19
Rivals
4
–
3
33
ESPN
4
170
2
19
On3 Recruiting
4
120
3
15
247 Composite
4
108
2
17
Vitals
Hometown
Virginia Beach, Virginia
Projected Position
Wide receiver
Height
6-1
Weight
170
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on February 15, 2023
No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.
Other offers
West Virginia
Pittsburgh
Virginia Tech
blessed to receive an offer from the university of alabama #E4EnLL3 pic.twitter.com/Y3oYmIeFUp
— Keylen “Brodie” Adams (@brodie3x) February 15, 2023