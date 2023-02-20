Alabama offers 2024 WR Keylan Adams

The Alabama coaching staff recently offered one of the top-rated prospects in Virginia. 2024 wide receiver Keylan Adams added his most recent offer from the Crimson Tide.

This comes one week after Adams released a top four consisting of Penn State, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, and Virginia Tech.

Adams plays wide receiver at Green Run High School in Virginia Beach, Virginia. As a junior, he hauled in 46 receptions for 1,030 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns.

Alabama will have some work to do in Adams’ recruitment but will have plenty of time to do so.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Keylan Adams’ recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 99 1 19 Rivals 4 – 3 33 ESPN 4 170 2 19 On3 Recruiting 4 120 3 15 247 Composite 4 108 2 17

Vitals

Hometown Virginia Beach, Virginia Projected Position Wide receiver Height 6-1 Weight 170 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on February 15, 2023

No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Other offers

West Virginia

Pittsburgh

Penn State

Virginia Tech

Twitter

blessed to receive an offer from the university of alabama #E4EnLL3 pic.twitter.com/Y3oYmIeFUp — Keylen “Brodie” Adams (@brodie3x) February 15, 2023

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire