Alabama offers 2024 WR Keylan Adams

The Alabama coaching staff recently offered one of the top-rated prospects in Virginia. 2024 wide receiver Keylan Adams added his most recent offer from the Crimson Tide.

This comes one week after Adams released a top four consisting of Penn State, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, and Virginia Tech.

Adams plays wide receiver at Green Run High School in Virginia Beach, Virginia. As a junior, he hauled in 46 receptions for 1,030 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns.

Alabama will have some work to do in Adams’ recruitment but will have plenty of time to do so.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Keylan Adams’ recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

99

1

19

Rivals

4

3

33

ESPN

4

170

2

19

On3 Recruiting

4

120

3

15

247 Composite

4

108

2

17

 

Vitals

Hometown

Virginia Beach, Virginia

Projected Position

Wide receiver

Height

6-1

Weight

170

Class

2024

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on February 15, 2023

  • No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Other offers

Twitter

