Alabama offers 2024 WR Chance Robinson from Florida
The Alabama coaching staff recently offered 2024 four-star wide receiver Chance Robinson. Robinson plays for St. Thomas Aquinas High School which is the same school that Jordan Battle and Braylen Ingraham once played for.
Robinson was one of three recruits to receive an offer from the Crimson Tide. The other two prospects were James Madison II and Jordan Lyle. Robinson is the highest-rated of the three.
The standout wide receiver hauled in 29 receptions for 540 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns over the course of last season. 247Sports’ Andrew Ivins compared Robinson to Clemson wide receiver Joe Ngata.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Chance Robinson’s recruiting profile.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
54
14
6
Rivals
4
147
34
20
ESPN
4
190
28
26
On3 Recruiting
4
203
24
26
247 Composite
4
110
18
20
Vitals
Hometown
Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Projected Position
Wide receiver
Height
6-1.5
Weight
190
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on January 19, 2023
No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.
Other offers
Wow! Extremely blessed to receive (an) offer from the University of Alabama! @CoachHarriott @IamGlennHolt @Dbrave_8 @Coach_TRob @StaBooster @Rivals @247Sports pic.twitter.com/Ykxii0skZj
— Chance J Robinson (@ChanceJRobinso1) January 19, 2023