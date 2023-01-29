Alabama offers 2024 WR Chance Robinson from Florida

The Alabama coaching staff recently offered 2024 four-star wide receiver Chance Robinson. Robinson plays for St. Thomas Aquinas High School which is the same school that Jordan Battle and Braylen Ingraham once played for.

Robinson was one of three recruits to receive an offer from the Crimson Tide. The other two prospects were James Madison II and Jordan Lyle. Robinson is the highest-rated of the three.

The standout wide receiver hauled in 29 receptions for 540 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns over the course of last season. 247Sports’ Andrew Ivins compared Robinson to Clemson wide receiver Joe Ngata.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Chance Robinson’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 54 14 6 Rivals 4 147 34 20 ESPN 4 190 28 26 On3 Recruiting 4 203 24 26 247 Composite 4 110 18 20

Vitals

Hometown Fort Lauderdale, Florida Projected Position Wide receiver Height 6-1.5 Weight 190 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on January 19, 2023

No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Other offers

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire