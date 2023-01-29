Breaking News:

Alabama offers 2024 WR Chance Robinson from Florida

Brody Smoot
·1 min read

The Alabama coaching staff recently offered 2024 four-star wide receiver Chance Robinson. Robinson plays for St. Thomas Aquinas High School which is the same school that Jordan Battle and Braylen Ingraham once played for.

Robinson was one of three recruits to receive an offer from the Crimson Tide. The other two prospects were James Madison II and Jordan Lyle. Robinson is the highest-rated of the three.

The standout wide receiver hauled in 29 receptions for 540 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns over the course of last season. 247Sports’ Andrew Ivins compared Robinson to Clemson wide receiver Joe Ngata.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Chance Robinson’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

54

14

6

Rivals

4

147

34

20

ESPN

4

190

28

26

On3 Recruiting

4

203

24

26

247 Composite

4

110

18

20

 

Vitals

Hometown

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Projected Position

Wide receiver

Height

6-1.5

Weight

190

Class

2024

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on January 19, 2023

  • No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Other offers

