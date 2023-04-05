Alabama offers 2024 TE, Purdue commit Eric Karner
Alabama’s coaching staff extended its most recent offer to 2024 tight end and Purdue commit Eric Karner. Karner has been committed to the Boilermakers since March 7.
The product of Immaculate Conception Catholic Prep began attracting power-five interest in February. Michigan State was the first power five program to offer Karner.
As a junior, he hauled in 12 receptions for 196 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Karner helped the Knights win the Illinois Class 3A state championship this past season.
The interesting thing about Karner is his ability to line up at tight end or wide receiver. That is very valuable for high school prospects as they look to create a role for themselves at the college level. Alabama is a program that likes to feature versatile tight ends.
A prime example of that would be former Alabama tight end Cameron Latu. He was used both as a blocking and pass-catching tight end for the Tide. Karner figures to have a similar role at the next level.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Eric Karner’s recruiting profile.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
–
17
34
Rivals
–
–
–
–
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
–
–
–
–
247 Composite
3
897
21
37
Vitals
Hometown
Elmhurst, Illinois
Projected Position
Tight end
Height
6-5
Weight
220
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on April 3, 2023
No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.
Other offers
Purdue (committed)
Indiana
Pittsburgh
After a great visit and conversation with Coach Saban and @CoachJoeCox I am truly blessed to say that I’ve received an offer from the University of Alabama! #RollTide @MattBowen41 @MDohertyICCP @ICCPFootball @AllenTrieu @EDGYTIM @CoachChris_Roll pic.twitter.com/mpu5f2Jb3k
— Eric Karner (@erickarner) April 3, 2023