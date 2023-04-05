Alabama offers 2024 TE, Purdue commit Eric Karner

Alabama’s coaching staff extended its most recent offer to 2024 tight end and Purdue commit Eric Karner. Karner has been committed to the Boilermakers since March 7.

The product of Immaculate Conception Catholic Prep began attracting power-five interest in February. Michigan State was the first power five program to offer Karner.

As a junior, he hauled in 12 receptions for 196 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Karner helped the Knights win the Illinois Class 3A state championship this past season.

The interesting thing about Karner is his ability to line up at tight end or wide receiver. That is very valuable for high school prospects as they look to create a role for themselves at the college level. Alabama is a program that likes to feature versatile tight ends.

A prime example of that would be former Alabama tight end Cameron Latu. He was used both as a blocking and pass-catching tight end for the Tide. Karner figures to have a similar role at the next level.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Eric Karner’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 17 34 Rivals – – – – ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting – – – – 247 Composite 3 897 21 37

Vitals

Hometown Elmhurst, Illinois Projected Position Tight end Height 6-5 Weight 220 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on April 3, 2023

No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Other offers

Twitter

