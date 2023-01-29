Alabama offers 2024 TE Colton Heinrich

Alabama continues to extend offers to high school prospects across the country. Most recently, the Tide offered 2024 tight end, Colton Heinrich.

Heinrich is a big-bodied tight end at 6-foot-4, 230 pounds. As a junior, he hauled in 36 receptions for 464 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Heinrich’s ability to create separation in the secondary and block at the line of scrimmage stands out in his highlight reel.

The good thing for Alabama is that the tight-end room is relatively young. The most experienced tight ends heading into next season will be Maryland transfer CJ Dippre and Robbie Ouzts. The two of them will be juniors. Heinrich could see some early playing time as a blocking tight end if he elected to play for the Tide.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Colton Heinrich’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 121 42 Rivals – – – – ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting – – – – 247 Composite – – – –

Vitals

Hometown Fort Lauderdale, Florida Projected Position Tight end Height 6-4 Weight 230 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on January 20, 2023

No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Other offers

Florida Atlantic

Kentucky

Pittsburgh

Wake Forest

Virginia Tech

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire