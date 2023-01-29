Alabama offers 2024 TE Colton Heinrich
Alabama continues to extend offers to high school prospects across the country. Most recently, the Tide offered 2024 tight end, Colton Heinrich.
Heinrich is a big-bodied tight end at 6-foot-4, 230 pounds. As a junior, he hauled in 36 receptions for 464 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Heinrich’s ability to create separation in the secondary and block at the line of scrimmage stands out in his highlight reel.
The good thing for Alabama is that the tight-end room is relatively young. The most experienced tight ends heading into next season will be Maryland transfer CJ Dippre and Robbie Ouzts. The two of them will be juniors. Heinrich could see some early playing time as a blocking tight end if he elected to play for the Tide.
Vitals
Hometown
Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Projected Position
Tight end
Height
6-4
Weight
230
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on January 20, 2023
No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.
Other offers
Florida Atlantic
Kentucky
Pittsburgh
Wake Forest
Virginia Tech
