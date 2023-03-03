Alabama offers 2024 RB Peyton Lewis from Virginia

Peyton Lewis, a running back prospect from the 2024 recruiting class, picked up an offer from the Alabama coaching staff on Thursday.

Lewis plays running back at Salem High School in Salem, Virginia. In his junior highlight tape, he flashes some burst and athleticism. His style of play is reminiscent of former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley. Lewis hits the hole quick and does not hesitate to make a decision.

Lewis has taken three unofficial visits up to this point. He made trips to Virginia Tech, James Madison, and Penn State.

He could very well be considered an ‘under the radar’ running back given his recent increase in offers. Alabama seems to be high enough on Lewis to extend him an offer, however. That says a lot about the type of player that Alabama envisions him becoming in the future.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 – – – – Rivals 3 – 11 41 ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 3 – 8 46 247 Composite – – – –

Vitals

Hometown Salem, Virginia Projected Position Running back Height 6-1 Weight 190 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on March 2, 2023

No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Other offers

Twitter

