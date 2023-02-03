Alabama offers 2024 OT Marques Easley from Illinois
The last offensive lineman that Alabama was able to land from Illinois was 2023 four-star offensive lineman Miles McVay. Now, it appears that the Tide are in pursuit of another offensive lineman from the Prairie State. Following a Junior Day visit, Alabama offered 2024 offensive tackle, Marques Easley.
Easley plays for Kankakee High School in Kankakee, Illinois. He is listed at 6-foot-7, 300 pounds on 247Sports. With that size, the Alabama coaching staff is likely looking to play him at tackle.
At this time, Alabama has no offensive linemen committed in the 2024 recruiting class. It will be interesting to see if Easley jumps on board in the future.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Marques Easley’s recruiting profile.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
–
7
17
Rivals
–
–
–
–
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
–
–
–
–
247 Composite
3
464
11
39
Vitals
Hometown
Kankakee, Illinois
Projected Position
Offensive tackle
Height
6-7
Weight
300
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on January 28, 2023
Took a visit to Alabama for Junior Day
Other offers
Missouri
Ole Miss
#AGTG WOW!!! Extremely blessed to say I have received an offer from University Of Alabama🐘🐘 @1Purpose1Goal @CoachShaqPowell @Kendrick_Crite @AllenTrieu @EDGYTIM @ChadSimmons_ @FBCoachWolf @Rivals_Clint @AlabamaFTBL #RollTide pic.twitter.com/mO4mrf9lvp
— BIG EZ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@marqueseasley10) January 28, 2023