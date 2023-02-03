Alabama offers 2024 OT Marques Easley from Illinois

Brody Smoot
·1 min read

The last offensive lineman that Alabama was able to land from Illinois was 2023 four-star offensive lineman Miles McVay. Now, it appears that the Tide are in pursuit of another offensive lineman from the Prairie State. Following a Junior Day visit, Alabama offered 2024 offensive tackle, Marques Easley.

Easley plays for Kankakee High School in Kankakee, Illinois. He is listed at 6-foot-7, 300 pounds on 247Sports. With that size, the Alabama coaching staff is likely looking to play him at tackle.

At this time, Alabama has no offensive linemen committed in the 2024 recruiting class. It will be interesting to see if Easley jumps on board in the future.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Marques Easley’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

7

17

Rivals

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

247 Composite

3

464

11

39

 

Vitals

Hometown

Kankakee, Illinois

Projected Position

Offensive tackle

Height

6-7

Weight

300

Class

2024

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on January 28, 2023

  • Took a visit to Alabama for Junior Day

Other offers

