Alabama offers 2024 LB Tyanthony Smith from Texas
The Alabama coaching staff has begun to offer a number of prospects in the 2024 recruiting cycle. One of the more recent offers that the Crimson Tide extended was to 2024 linebacker Tyanthony Smith.
Smith plays linebacker for Jasper High School in Jasper, Texas. According to 247Sports, Smith was a first-team inside linebacker as a sophomore. During his sophomore season, he tallied 99 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and three sacks.
At this time, Texas A&M has a 31.4% likelihood to land Smith, according to On3’s RPM. However, Alabama still has time to cover some ground in Smith’s recruitment. It will be interesting to see if he makes any visits to Tuscaloosa in the months ahead.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Tyanthony Smith’s recruiting profile.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
–
55
25
Rivals
3
–
–
20
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
3
–
101
56
247 Composite
3
440
72
35
Vitals
Hometown
Jasper, Texas
Projected Position
Linebacker
Height
6-1
Weight
202
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on February 1, 2023
No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.
Other offers
After a great convo with @CoachHutzler I am Extremely Blessed to receive an Offer from The UNIVERSITY of Alabama !! #RollTide 🐘 @i_groove @coach_crumedy @swbrook10 @Nightrydas7v7 @RTRnews @AlabamaFTBL @fs_MacB34 @Coach_Reich @MohrRecruiting @RivalsNick pic.twitter.com/sfeQ3tyfja
— Tyanthony “Ty” Smith (@Tyanthonysmith1) February 1, 2023