Alabama offers 2024 LB Tyanthony Smith from Texas

The Alabama coaching staff has begun to offer a number of prospects in the 2024 recruiting cycle. One of the more recent offers that the Crimson Tide extended was to 2024 linebacker Tyanthony Smith.

Smith plays linebacker for Jasper High School in Jasper, Texas. According to 247Sports, Smith was a first-team inside linebacker as a sophomore. During his sophomore season, he tallied 99 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and three sacks.

At this time, Texas A&M has a 31.4% likelihood to land Smith, according to On3’s RPM. However, Alabama still has time to cover some ground in Smith’s recruitment. It will be interesting to see if he makes any visits to Tuscaloosa in the months ahead.

Tyanthony Smith's recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 55 25 Rivals 3 – – 20 ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 3 – 101 56 247 Composite 3 440 72 35

Vitals

Hometown Jasper, Texas Projected Position Linebacker Height 6-1 Weight 202 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on February 1, 2023

No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire