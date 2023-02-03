Alabama offers 2024 LB Cayden Jones
Alabama hosted one of the highest-rated prospects from North Carolina for an unofficial visit last weekend. Following the visit, the Tide offered 2024 linebacker, Cayden Jones.
Jones plays linebacker at Christ School in Arden, North Carolina. He is listed at 6-foot-4, 205 pounds on 247Sports. As a junior, Jones tallied 50 tackles, three tackles for loss, and two sacks.
His size and pursuit of the ball stand out on film. One thing that Alabama has lacked in recent years is a linebacker that can truly run from sideline to sideline. Jones looks like he could add that to Alabama’s linebacker room.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Cayden Jones’ recruiting profile.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
175
6
18
Rivals
4
–
7
18
ESPN
4
70
3
7
On3 Recruiting
4
147
5
14
247 Composite
4
139
3
13
Vitals
Hometown
Arden, North Carolina
Projected Position
Linebacker
Height
6-4
Weight
205
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on January 28, 2023
Took an unofficial visit to Alabama on January 28, 2023
Other offers
Coach Saban and @AlabamaFTBL offered! Huge thanks to all the Coaches who hosted us today.
ROLL TIDE! @CoachJoeCox @CoachAArmstrong @Bullough40 pic.twitter.com/uAMMOfstgm
— Cayden Jones (@caydenjones_33) January 28, 2023