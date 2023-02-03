Alabama offers 2024 LB Cayden Jones

Alabama hosted one of the highest-rated prospects from North Carolina for an unofficial visit last weekend. Following the visit, the Tide offered 2024 linebacker, Cayden Jones.

Jones plays linebacker at Christ School in Arden, North Carolina. He is listed at 6-foot-4, 205 pounds on 247Sports. As a junior, Jones tallied 50 tackles, three tackles for loss, and two sacks.

His size and pursuit of the ball stand out on film. One thing that Alabama has lacked in recent years is a linebacker that can truly run from sideline to sideline. Jones looks like he could add that to Alabama’s linebacker room.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Cayden Jones’ recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 175 6 18 Rivals 4 – 7 18 ESPN 4 70 3 7 On3 Recruiting 4 147 5 14 247 Composite 4 139 3 13

Vitals

Hometown Arden, North Carolina Projected Position Linebacker Height 6-4 Weight 205 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on January 28, 2023

Took an unofficial visit to Alabama on January 28, 2023

Other offers

