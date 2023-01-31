Alabama offers 2024 Georgia commit, in-state prospect Demarcus Riddick

Alabama might be ‘poking the bear’ by offering 2024 athlete and Georgia commit Demarcus Riddick. He has been committed to the Bulldogs since November of 2022.

What makes this recruitment so interesting is the fact that Riddick plays for Chilton County High School which is located just over an hour away from Tuscaloosa. That being said, he has practically grown up in Alabama’s backyard.

Riddick is rated as one of the best prospects in the state by all recruiting circuits. His ability to contribute in all three phases of the game separates him from most other recruits in the country. Last season, he tallied 109 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, and seven sacks. He also recorded three interceptions.

In the past, Riddick has made it clear that Georgia was the school for him. When speaking with On3’s Chad Simmons, Riddick had this to say following his commitment to Georgia:

“I always wanted to go to Georgia. I grew up a Georgia fan, so when I got the offer, I knew it was a school I loved. Once I got to know the coaches, took some visits there and knew I felt at home, it was really over.”

Based off of that, the Alabama coaching staff will have their work cut out for them in trying to flip the in-state target. However, Alabama’s next defensive coordinator hire could play a key role in his recruitment. If the Tide hire Georgia co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann, it could enhance their odds of flipping Riddick.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Demarcus Riddick’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 40 3 2 Rivals 4 87 5 5 ESPN 4 38 2 3 On3 Recruiting 4 59 3 5 247 Composite 4 37 2 3

Vitals

Hometown Clanton, Alabama Projected Position Athlete Height 6-2 Weight 212 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on January 27, 2023

No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Other offers

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire