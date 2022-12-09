Alabama offers 2024 EDGE from Florida Soloman Williams

Alabama is the latest offer for 2025 edge rusher Solomon Williams. The native of Tampa, Florida has several other Power-Five offers as well.

Williams is a sophomore at Carrollwood Day High School. The Florida area has been a spot of emphasis for Alabama’s coaching staff. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Tide decide to heavily pursue Williams sooner rather than later.

At 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds, he has the size to be a hybrid linebacker. His role on Alabama’s defense would be similar to Dallas Turner’s in all likelihood. The good thing is that he also has time to develop his frame and mature his craft before making a college commitment.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Solomon Williams’ recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 38 21 Rivals – – – – ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 3 – 51 37 247 Composite 3 383 58 24

Vitals

Hometown Tampa, Florida Projected Position Edge rusher Height 6-3 Weight 225 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on December 7, 2022

No visit to Alabama is scheduled at this time.

Other offers

Coastal Carolina

Florida State

Illinois

Iowa State

Michigan State

Oregon

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire