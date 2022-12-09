Alabama offers 2024 EDGE from Florida Soloman Williams
Alabama is the latest offer for 2025 edge rusher Solomon Williams. The native of Tampa, Florida has several other Power-Five offers as well.
Williams is a sophomore at Carrollwood Day High School. The Florida area has been a spot of emphasis for Alabama’s coaching staff. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Tide decide to heavily pursue Williams sooner rather than later.
At 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds, he has the size to be a hybrid linebacker. His role on Alabama’s defense would be similar to Dallas Turner’s in all likelihood. The good thing is that he also has time to develop his frame and mature his craft before making a college commitment.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Solomon Williams’ recruiting profile.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
–
38
21
Rivals
–
–
–
–
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
3
–
51
37
247 Composite
3
383
58
24
Vitals
Hometown
Tampa, Florida
Projected Position
Edge rusher
Height
6-3
Weight
225
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on December 7, 2022
No visit to Alabama is scheduled at this time.
Other offers
Coastal Carolina
Florida State
Illinois
Iowa State
Wow! Blessed to receive an Offer from The University of Alabama!🐘#RollTide @CoachHutzler @BAMACoachG @MarshallMcDuf14 @Qoach_Nick @CoachTrae813 @BayAreaLAB @jshea407 @BigPlayRay50 @ChadSimmons_ @RWrightRivals @Andrew_Ivins @SWiltfong247 pic.twitter.com/RobEzRfFee
— Solomon Williams (@SolomonW__) December 7, 2022