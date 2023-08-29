Alabama offers 2024 EDGE, Florida native Elias Williams
Alabama has not fielded a verbal commitment from an edge rusher in the 2024 recruiting class. Thus, the coaching staff is still searching for an edge rusher that could potentially join the class. On Monday, the Crimson Tide extended an offer to 2024 edge rusher Elias Williams.
Williams, a Florida native, is scheduled to announce his commitment on Sept. 1. His top schools list as it stands consists of Florida State, Indiana, Missouri, and UCF.
He will have plenty to think about regardless of where he decides to commit to. Kansas State and Alabama are the latest schools to offer Williams and could enter the mix sooner rather than later.
Alabama has missed out on several edge rushers and is looking to sign several in the 2024 class. Williams could be one of those that the defensive coaching staff goes all in on in the coming weeks.
The key will be whether or not Alabama can get Williams on campus for a visit. That could go a long way in Alabama’s chances of landing Williams’ signature on signing day.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Elias Williams’ recruiting profile.
Film
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
–
115
61
Rivals
3
–
–
–
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
3
–
45
34
247 Composite
3
730
104
48
Vitals
Hometown
Hudson, Florida
Projected Position
Edge rusher
Height
6-4
Weight
240
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on Aug. 28, 2023
No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.
Other offers
Cincinnati
Florida State
Indiana
Kansas
Missouri
UCF
Social media
#AGTG blessed to receive a offer from the University of Alabama #crimsonTide @freddierch8 @AlabamaFTBL @Andy_Villamarzo @Suncoast_sports @coachhicks16 pic.twitter.com/RWWJJHRo6x
— Elias williams (@Elias59361169) August 29, 2023