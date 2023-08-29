Alabama offers 2024 EDGE, Florida native Elias Williams

Alabama has not fielded a verbal commitment from an edge rusher in the 2024 recruiting class. Thus, the coaching staff is still searching for an edge rusher that could potentially join the class. On Monday, the Crimson Tide extended an offer to 2024 edge rusher Elias Williams.

Williams, a Florida native, is scheduled to announce his commitment on Sept. 1. His top schools list as it stands consists of Florida State, Indiana, Missouri, and UCF.

He will have plenty to think about regardless of where he decides to commit to. Kansas State and Alabama are the latest schools to offer Williams and could enter the mix sooner rather than later.

Alabama has missed out on several edge rushers and is looking to sign several in the 2024 class. Williams could be one of those that the defensive coaching staff goes all in on in the coming weeks.

The key will be whether or not Alabama can get Williams on campus for a visit. That could go a long way in Alabama’s chances of landing Williams’ signature on signing day.

Film

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 115 61 Rivals 3 – – – ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 3 – 45 34 247 Composite 3 730 104 48

Vitals

Hometown Hudson, Florida Projected Position Edge rusher Height 6-4 Weight 240 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on Aug. 28, 2023

No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Other offers

Cincinnati

Florida State

Indiana

Kansas

Missouri

UCF

Social media

