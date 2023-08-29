Alabama offers 2024 EDGE, Florida native Elias Williams

Brody Smoot
·1 min read

Alabama has not fielded a verbal commitment from an edge rusher in the 2024 recruiting class. Thus, the coaching staff is still searching for an edge rusher that could potentially join the class. On Monday, the Crimson Tide extended an offer to 2024 edge rusher Elias Williams.

Williams, a Florida native, is scheduled to announce his commitment on Sept. 1. His top schools list as it stands consists of Florida State, Indiana, Missouri, and UCF.

He will have plenty to think about regardless of where he decides to commit to. Kansas State and Alabama are the latest schools to offer Williams and could enter the mix sooner rather than later.

Alabama has missed out on several edge rushers and is looking to sign several in the 2024 class. Williams could be one of those that the defensive coaching staff goes all in on in the coming weeks.

The key will be whether or not Alabama can get Williams on campus for a visit. That could go a long way in Alabama’s chances of landing Williams’ signature on signing day.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Elias Williams’ recruiting profile.

Film

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

115

61

Rivals

3

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

3

45

34

247 Composite

3

730

104

48

 

Vitals

Hometown

Hudson, Florida

Projected Position

Edge rusher

Height

6-4

Weight

240

Class

2024

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on Aug. 28, 2023

  • No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Other offers

  • Cincinnati

  • Florida State

  • Indiana

  • Kansas

  • Missouri

  • UCF

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire