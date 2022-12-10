Alabama offers 2024 EDGE Danny Okoye
Alabama’s coaching staff recently extended an offer to 2024 edge rusher Danny Okoye from Tulsa, Oklahoma. The primary recruiter in Okoye’s recruitment is wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins.
Okoye has the ideal size for an edge rusher at 6-foot-5, 233 pounds. Typically, Alabama’s edge rushers are lengthy and quick off the line of scrimmage. He checks one of the boxes at this time.
As of right now, he has 20 offers from programs all across the country. According to On3’s RPM, he is currently trending toward Oklahoma State at 52.3% likelihood. It is early in his recruitment, so the Tide could make up some ground.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Danny Okoye’s recruiting profile.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
–
–
–
–
Rivals
–
–
–
–
ESPN
4
137
1
18
On3 Recruiting
4
168
1
16
247 Composite
–
–
–
–
Vitals
Hometown
Tulsa, Oklahoma
Projected Position
Edge rusher
Height
6-5
Weight
233
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on December 4, 2022
No visits to Alabama are scheduled at this time.
Other offers
Blessed to receive my 20th D1 offer from the University of Alabama🐘🐘 #RollTide @247Sports @Josh_Scoop @BrandonDrumm247 @BenjaminRohaly @halliehart pic.twitter.com/IgFhJ7HeeA
— Danny "Phantom" Okoye (@itsdanielokoye) December 4, 2022