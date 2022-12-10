Alabama offers 2024 EDGE Danny Okoye

Alabama’s coaching staff recently extended an offer to 2024 edge rusher Danny Okoye from Tulsa, Oklahoma. The primary recruiter in Okoye’s recruitment is wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins.

Okoye has the ideal size for an edge rusher at 6-foot-5, 233 pounds. Typically, Alabama’s edge rushers are lengthy and quick off the line of scrimmage. He checks one of the boxes at this time.

As of right now, he has 20 offers from programs all across the country. According to On3’s RPM, he is currently trending toward Oklahoma State at 52.3% likelihood. It is early in his recruitment, so the Tide could make up some ground.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 – – – – Rivals – – – – ESPN 4 137 1 18 On3 Recruiting 4 168 1 16 247 Composite – – – –

Vitals

Hometown Tulsa, Oklahoma Projected Position Edge rusher Height 6-5 Weight 233 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on December 4, 2022

No visits to Alabama are scheduled at this time.

Other offers

Arkansas

Baylor

Kansas

Kansas State

Oregon

Tennessee

Twitter

