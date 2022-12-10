Alabama offers 2024 EDGE Danny Okoye

Brody Smoot
·1 min read

Alabama’s coaching staff recently extended an offer to 2024 edge rusher Danny Okoye from Tulsa, Oklahoma. The primary recruiter in Okoye’s recruitment is wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins.

Okoye has the ideal size for an edge rusher at 6-foot-5, 233 pounds. Typically, Alabama’s edge rushers are lengthy and quick off the line of scrimmage. He checks one of the boxes at this time.

As of right now, he has 20 offers from programs all across the country. According to On3’s RPM, he is currently trending toward Oklahoma State at 52.3% likelihood. It is early in his recruitment, so the Tide could make up some ground.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Danny Okoye’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

Rivals

ESPN

4

137

1

18

On3 Recruiting

4

168

1

16

247 Composite

 

Vitals

Hometown

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Projected Position

Edge rusher

Height

6-5

Weight

233

Class

2024

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on December 4, 2022

  • No visits to Alabama are scheduled at this time.

Other offers

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire

Recommended Stories