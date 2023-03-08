Breaking News:

Alabama offers 2024 DT, Utah commit Isaia Faga

Brody Smoot
·1 min read

The Alabama coaching staff seems to be recruiting Central High School in the 2024 recruiting cycle. The Tide have extended offers to three Red Devils in Rydarrius Morgan, Cameron Coleman, and Isaia Faga.

Over the weekend, Alabama offered Faga. Faga has been a Utah verbal commit since December.

As a junior, Faga recorded 27 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks. His size and versatility in the trenches stand out in his highlight tape.

Despite being committed to the Utes, Faga could look to re-open his recruitment with recent offers from schools like Alabama, Auburn, Missouri, and Washington.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Isaia Faga’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

35

76

Rivals

3

26

24

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

3

21

36

247 Composite

3

543

28

54

 

Vitals

Hometown

Phenix City, Alabama

Projected Position

Defensive tackle

Height

6-2

Weight

275

Class

2024

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on March 4, 2023

  • Took an unofficial visit to Alabama on March 4, 2023

Other offers

  • Utah (committed)

  • Auburn

  • Missouri

  • Purdue

  • Washington

