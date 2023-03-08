Alabama offers 2024 DT, Utah commit Isaia Faga
The Alabama coaching staff seems to be recruiting Central High School in the 2024 recruiting cycle. The Tide have extended offers to three Red Devils in Rydarrius Morgan, Cameron Coleman, and Isaia Faga.
Over the weekend, Alabama offered Faga. Faga has been a Utah verbal commit since December.
As a junior, Faga recorded 27 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks. His size and versatility in the trenches stand out in his highlight tape.
Despite being committed to the Utes, Faga could look to re-open his recruitment with recent offers from schools like Alabama, Auburn, Missouri, and Washington.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Isaia Faga’s recruiting profile.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
–
35
76
Rivals
3
–
26
24
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
3
–
21
36
247 Composite
3
543
28
54
Vitals
Hometown
Phenix City, Alabama
Projected Position
Defensive tackle
Height
6-2
Weight
275
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on March 4, 2023
Took an unofficial visit to Alabama on March 4, 2023
Other offers
Utah (committed)
Missouri
Purdue
Washington
After A Great Visit , I am Humbled and Blessed To Say I have Received an Offer From The University Of Alabama ! 🙏🏽#RollTide 🐘@AlabamaFTBL @freddierch8 @CoachMitchell95 @Tufacene99Lyles @AL7AFootball @RecruitDevils @DemetricDWarren @adamgorney pic.twitter.com/PfuzpsKbHA
— Isaia Molofaha Faga (@FagaIsaia) March 4, 2023