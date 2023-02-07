Alabama offers 2024 DL LJ McCray from Florida

Alabama has recruited the Panhandle state for quite a while. One of the latest Florida prospects to receive an offer from the Crimson Tide is 2024 defensive end LJ McCray.

Interestingly enough, his father, Lawal McCray has been an assistant at Bethune-Cookman for around a decade. Despite LJ receiving extensive interest from power-five programs, the Wildcats decided to extend an offer to him.

Florida has a 38.5% likelihood to land McCray, according to On3’s RPM. However, it is still early on in his recruitment. Things can change over time as McCray will likely attract even more interest from other power-five programs as his senior season unfolds.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down LJ McCray’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

46

27

Rivals

3

65

44

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

3

66

35

247 Composite

3

440

68

40

 

Vitals

Hometown

Daytona Beach, Florida

Projected Position

Defensive end

Height

6-5

Weight

255

Class

2024

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on February 1, 2023

  • No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Other offers

