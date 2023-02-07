Alabama offers 2024 DL LJ McCray from Florida
Alabama has recruited the Panhandle state for quite a while. One of the latest Florida prospects to receive an offer from the Crimson Tide is 2024 defensive end LJ McCray.
Interestingly enough, his father, Lawal McCray has been an assistant at Bethune-Cookman for around a decade. Despite LJ receiving extensive interest from power-five programs, the Wildcats decided to extend an offer to him.
Florida has a 38.5% likelihood to land McCray, according to On3’s RPM. However, it is still early on in his recruitment. Things can change over time as McCray will likely attract even more interest from other power-five programs as his senior season unfolds.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down LJ McCray’s recruiting profile.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
–
46
27
Rivals
3
–
65
44
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
3
–
66
35
247 Composite
3
440
68
40
Vitals
Hometown
Daytona Beach, Florida
Projected Position
Defensive end
Height
6-5
Weight
255
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on February 1, 2023
No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.
Other offers
Bethune-Cookman
Missouri
Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Alabama 🐘@COACH217ROLAND @freddierch8 @CoachJoeCox #RollTide pic.twitter.com/2e6G6YYzQu
— Lawal “LJ” McCray (@LJMcCray11) February 1, 2023