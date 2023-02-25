Alabama offers 2024 DL Kellen Lindstrom
Kellen Lindstrom, who is a 2024 defensive line prospect, is one of the latest recruits to receive an offer from the Alabama coaching staff. The Missouri native already holds over 20 offers heading into his senior year of high school.
Lindstrom plays for Glendale High School in Springfield, Missouri. As a junior, he tallied 73 tackles and six tackles for loss.
Wisconsin has hosted Lindstrom for two unofficial visits so far. Arkansas and Missouri have also hosted Lindstrom for unofficial visits.
Alabama will have time to get Lindstrom and his family on campus for Junior Day or possibly an official visit during the season. Recruits are permitted to five official visits during their senior season.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Kellen Lindstrom’s recruiting profile.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
–
9
36
Rivals
4
133
6
6
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
4
–
7
24
247 Composite
4
247
8
25
Vitals
Hometown
Springfield, Missouri
Projected Position
Edge rusher
Height
6-5
Weight
240
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on February 22, 2023
No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.
Other offers
After a great call with @CoachHutzler I am beyond excited to receive an offer to @AlabamaFTBL! @freddierch8 @CoachBertB #RollTide pic.twitter.com/JsneA78Erk
— Kellen Lindstrom (@KellenLindstrom) February 22, 2023