Alabama offers 2024 DL Kellen Lindstrom

Kellen Lindstrom, who is a 2024 defensive line prospect, is one of the latest recruits to receive an offer from the Alabama coaching staff. The Missouri native already holds over 20 offers heading into his senior year of high school.

Lindstrom plays for Glendale High School in Springfield, Missouri. As a junior, he tallied 73 tackles and six tackles for loss.

Wisconsin has hosted Lindstrom for two unofficial visits so far. Arkansas and Missouri have also hosted Lindstrom for unofficial visits.

Alabama will have time to get Lindstrom and his family on campus for Junior Day or possibly an official visit during the season. Recruits are permitted to five official visits during their senior season.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Kellen Lindstrom’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 9 36 Rivals 4 133 6 6 ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 4 – 7 24 247 Composite 4 247 8 25

Vitals

Hometown Springfield, Missouri Projected Position Edge rusher Height 6-5 Weight 240 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on February 22, 2023

No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Other offers

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire