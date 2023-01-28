Alabama offers 2024 DL Kamron Beavers from Mississippi

Alabama’s football program recently hired former Southern Miss defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong as an assistant coach. One of the first offers that Armstrong dished out was to 2024 defensive lineman Kamron Beavers.

The product of Bay Springs High School in Bay Springs, Mississippi has received very few offers. However, the Tide must have seen enough of his highlight tape or taken Armstrong’s word on this one. Nonetheless, Alabama becomes a school that will be involved early on in Beavers’ recruiting process.

At this time, Ole Miss is the favorite to land Beavers at 96.0% likelihood, according to On3’s RPM.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Kamron Beavers’ recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 – – – – Rivals – – – – ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 3 – 8 25 247 Composite – – – –

Vitals

Hometown Bay Springs, Mississippi Projected Position Defensive line Height 6-4 Weight 330 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on January 16, 2023

No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Other offers

Ole Miss

Texas Tech

