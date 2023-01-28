Alabama offers 2024 DL Kamron Beavers from Mississippi
Alabama’s football program recently hired former Southern Miss defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong as an assistant coach. One of the first offers that Armstrong dished out was to 2024 defensive lineman Kamron Beavers.
The product of Bay Springs High School in Bay Springs, Mississippi has received very few offers. However, the Tide must have seen enough of his highlight tape or taken Armstrong’s word on this one. Nonetheless, Alabama becomes a school that will be involved early on in Beavers’ recruiting process.
At this time, Ole Miss is the favorite to land Beavers at 96.0% likelihood, according to On3’s RPM.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Kamron Beavers’ recruiting profile.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
–
–
–
–
Rivals
–
–
–
–
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
3
–
8
25
247 Composite
–
–
–
–
Vitals
Hometown
Bay Springs, Mississippi
Projected Position
Defensive line
Height
6-4
Weight
330
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on January 16, 2023
No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.
Other offers
Ole Miss
Texas Tech
Blessed and thankful for my offer from Alabama❤️, Quan I did it❤️! #LLQUAN🕊️! @CoachAArmstrong @MacCorleone74 pic.twitter.com/4BdcbXX5cR
— BigKam__6 (@1k_kam6) January 16, 2023