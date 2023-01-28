Alabama offers 2024 DL Kamron Beavers from Mississippi

Brody Smoot
·1 min read

Alabama’s football program recently hired former Southern Miss defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong as an assistant coach. One of the first offers that Armstrong dished out was to 2024 defensive lineman Kamron Beavers.

The product of Bay Springs High School in Bay Springs, Mississippi has received very few offers. However, the Tide must have seen enough of his highlight tape or taken Armstrong’s word on this one. Nonetheless, Alabama becomes a school that will be involved early on in Beavers’ recruiting process.

At this time, Ole Miss is the favorite to land Beavers at 96.0% likelihood, according to On3’s RPM.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Kamron Beavers’ recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

Rivals

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

3

8

25

247 Composite

 

Vitals

Hometown

Bay Springs, Mississippi

Projected Position

Defensive line

Height

6-4

Weight

330

Class

2024

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on January 16, 2023

  • No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Other offers

  • Ole Miss

  • Texas Tech

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire

Recommended Stories