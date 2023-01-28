Alabama offers 2024 DL Dominick McKinley

The Alabama football program has been able to establish a recruiting pipeline in the state of Louisiana over the years. The Tide have been able to land players like Kendrick Law, Shazz Preston, DeVonta Smith, and Chris Allen Jr. The program will now look to add 2024 defensive lineman Dominick McKinley to their recruiting board after extending him an offer on Wednesday.

McKinley plays for Acadiana High School which is the same school that former Alabama commit Walter Bob attended. Bob was expected to be a part of Alabama’s 2022 recruiting class but had to go the junior college route for two years.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Dominick McKinley’s recruiting profile.

Vitals

Hometown Lafayette, Louisiana Projected Position Defensive line Height 6-5 Weight 290 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on January 18, 2023

No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Other offers

Twitter

