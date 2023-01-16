Alabama offers 2024 CB, Texas commit Jaden Allen

Brody Smoot
·1 min read

Alabama’s coaching staff has already begun to offer prospects from future recruiting classes. The latest offer to note was extended to 2024 cornerback and Texas commit Jaden Allen.

Allen plays cornerback for Aledo High School in Aledo, Texas. Interestingly enough, that is the same school that Jase McClellan played for during his high school career.

His older brother, Bryan, plays safety for Texas. That certainly makes his recruitment more intriguing down the stretch. However, the Tide will try their best to pry him away from the Lonestar state. He has been a Longhorns commit since December of 2021.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Jaden Allen’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

44

27

Rivals

4

45

6

5

ESPN

4

221

37

20

On3 Recruiting

3

84

43

247 Composite

4

201

33

18

 

Vitals

Hometown

Aledo, Texas

Projected Position

Cornerback

Height

5-10

Weight

155

Class

2024

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on January 15, 2023

  • No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Other offers

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire

