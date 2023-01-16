Alabama offers 2024 CB, Texas commit Jaden Allen
Alabama’s coaching staff has already begun to offer prospects from future recruiting classes. The latest offer to note was extended to 2024 cornerback and Texas commit Jaden Allen.
Allen plays cornerback for Aledo High School in Aledo, Texas. Interestingly enough, that is the same school that Jase McClellan played for during his high school career.
His older brother, Bryan, plays safety for Texas. That certainly makes his recruitment more intriguing down the stretch. However, the Tide will try their best to pry him away from the Lonestar state. He has been a Longhorns commit since December of 2021.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Jaden Allen’s recruiting profile.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
–
44
27
Rivals
4
45
6
5
ESPN
4
221
37
20
On3 Recruiting
3
–
84
43
247 Composite
4
201
33
18
Vitals
Hometown
Aledo, Texas
Projected Position
Cornerback
Height
5-10
Weight
155
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on January 15, 2023
No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.
Other offers
Oklahoma State
UConn
After a great conversation with @HolmonWiggins I am honored to receive an offer to the University of Alabama
🐘RollTide!!!!! @CoachBuc_Tim pic.twitter.com/Ewwbuex8Rp
— Jaden Allen (@MrChip06) January 16, 2023