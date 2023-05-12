Alabama offers 2024 CB, Tennessee commit Marcus Goree Jr.

Brody Smoot
·1 min read

Alabama usually doesn’t extend offers to recruits that are committed to another SEC program. Key word, usually. However, the coaching staff will reach out to commits of other programs if they feel like prospect is a good fit or plays a position of significant need for the Crimson Tide.

In this case, the Tide offered 2024 cornerback Marcus Goree Jr. Interestingly enough, Goree Jr. is committed to Tennessee. He has been committed to the Volunteers since February.

Goree Jr. plays for Bradley Central High School in Cleveland, Tennessee. Last season, the Bears finished 7-4 in Class 6A. As a junior, Goree Jr. tallied 54 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 11 pass breakups, and two interceptions.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Marcus Goree Jr.’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

8

38

Rivals

3

11

33

ESPN

3

14

43

On3 Recruiting

4

266

7

26

247 Composite

4

412

10

37

 

Vitals

Hometown

Cleveland, Tennessee

Projected Position

Cornerback

Height

6-0.5

Weight

177

Class

2024

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on May 9, 2023

  • No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Other offers

