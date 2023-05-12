Alabama offers 2024 CB, Tennessee commit Marcus Goree Jr.
Alabama usually doesn’t extend offers to recruits that are committed to another SEC program. Key word, usually. However, the coaching staff will reach out to commits of other programs if they feel like prospect is a good fit or plays a position of significant need for the Crimson Tide.
In this case, the Tide offered 2024 cornerback Marcus Goree Jr. Interestingly enough, Goree Jr. is committed to Tennessee. He has been committed to the Volunteers since February.
Goree Jr. plays for Bradley Central High School in Cleveland, Tennessee. Last season, the Bears finished 7-4 in Class 6A. As a junior, Goree Jr. tallied 54 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 11 pass breakups, and two interceptions.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
–
8
38
Rivals
3
–
11
33
ESPN
3
–
14
43
On3 Recruiting
4
266
7
26
247 Composite
4
412
10
37
Vitals
Hometown
Cleveland, Tennessee
Projected Position
Cornerback
Height
6-0.5
177
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on May 9, 2023
No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.
Other offers
I am blessed to receive an offer from the University of Alabama 🐘🔴⚪️ #RollTide #RTR @CoachJoeCox @Coach_TRob @NatlPlaymkrsAca @DFloyd02 @SWiltfong247 @BHoward_11 @supermax100_ @CSmithScout @BradleyBearsFB @AlabamaFTBL pic.twitter.com/qClk3jZAP2
— Marcus Goree Jr. (@marcusgoree_2) May 9, 2023