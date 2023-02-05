Alabama offers 2024 CB Selman Bridges from Texas

Brody Smoot
·1 min read

Alabama has placed an emphasis on recruiting the Lonestar state over the years. That trend likely won’t end anytime soon as some of the nation’s top prospects come from that area. One of those top prospects is 2024 cornerback Selman Bridges.

Recently, Bridges received an offer from Alabama. In the past, the Alabama coaching staff has been able to land prospects from Texas like Tony Brown and Deionte Thompson.

Bridges plays football, basketball and runs track for Lake Belton High School. On the football field, he stood out during his junior season, tallying 46 tackles and two interceptions.

At this time, Baylor is trending to land Bridges with a 35.1% likelihood, according to On3’s RPM.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Selman Bridges’ recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

36

22

Rivals

ESPN

4

141

23

14

On3 Recruiting

4

85

16

9

247 Composite

4

132

21

12

 

Vitals

Hometown

Temple, Texas

Projected Position

Cornerback

Height

6-3

Weight

170

Class

2024

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on February 1, 2023

  • No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Other offers

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire

Recommended Stories