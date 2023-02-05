Alabama offers 2024 CB Selman Bridges from Texas

Alabama has placed an emphasis on recruiting the Lonestar state over the years. That trend likely won’t end anytime soon as some of the nation’s top prospects come from that area. One of those top prospects is 2024 cornerback Selman Bridges.

Recently, Bridges received an offer from Alabama. In the past, the Alabama coaching staff has been able to land prospects from Texas like Tony Brown and Deionte Thompson.

Bridges plays football, basketball and runs track for Lake Belton High School. On the football field, he stood out during his junior season, tallying 46 tackles and two interceptions.

At this time, Baylor is trending to land Bridges with a 35.1% likelihood, according to On3’s RPM.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Selman Bridges’ recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 – 36 22 Rivals – – – – ESPN 4 141 23 14 On3 Recruiting 4 85 16 9 247 Composite 4 132 21 12

Vitals

Hometown Temple, Texas Projected Position Cornerback Height 6-3 Weight 170 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on February 1, 2023

No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Other offers

Arkansas

Nebraska

Oklahoma

Oregon

Texas

TCU

Twitter

