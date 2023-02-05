Alabama offers 2024 CB Selman Bridges from Texas
Alabama has placed an emphasis on recruiting the Lonestar state over the years. That trend likely won’t end anytime soon as some of the nation’s top prospects come from that area. One of those top prospects is 2024 cornerback Selman Bridges.
Recently, Bridges received an offer from Alabama. In the past, the Alabama coaching staff has been able to land prospects from Texas like Tony Brown and Deionte Thompson.
Bridges plays football, basketball and runs track for Lake Belton High School. On the football field, he stood out during his junior season, tallying 46 tackles and two interceptions.
At this time, Baylor is trending to land Bridges with a 35.1% likelihood, according to On3’s RPM.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Selman Bridges’ recruiting profile.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
–
36
22
Rivals
–
–
–
–
ESPN
4
141
23
14
On3 Recruiting
4
85
16
9
247 Composite
4
132
21
12
Vitals
Hometown
Temple, Texas
Projected Position
Cornerback
Height
6-3
Weight
170
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on February 1, 2023
No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.
Other offers
#AGTG After an Great conversation with Coach Saban and @CoachHutzler I’m beyond blessed and grateful to receive an offer from The University of Alabama @CoachCope23 @BamPerformance @BByrd24 @samspiegs @JScruggs247 @adamgorney @AlabamaFTBL 🐘 pic.twitter.com/rcqfOjnP86
— Selman Bridges ✞ (@iamtherea1one) February 1, 2023