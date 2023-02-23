Alabama offers 2024 CB Marcelles Williams

The Alabama coaching staff has been recruiting the west coast heavily in recent years. Last week, the Tide offered 2024 cornerback Marcelles Williams.

Williams plays for St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, California. During his junior season, he tallied 46 tackles and two interceptions.

Marcelles has two older brothers that both play college ball. Max plays defensive back at USC while Macen plays defensive back at Arizona State.

USC is the favorite to land Williams at 48.8% likelihood, according to On3’s RPM. He has taken six visits to USC.

Alabama will likely look to have Williams on campus for Junior Day or a summer camp, which will help the Tide better evaluate the California native.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 69 8 7 Rivals 4 106 13 10 ESPN 4 92 9 9 On3 Recruiting 4 136 11 13 247 Composite 4 70 7 7

Vitals

Hometown Bellflower, California Projected Position Cornerback Height 6-0 Weight 176 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on February 16, 2023

No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Other offers

Twitter

