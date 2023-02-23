Alabama offers 2024 CB Marcelles Williams

The Alabama coaching staff has been recruiting the west coast heavily in recent years. Last week, the Tide offered 2024 cornerback Marcelles Williams.

Williams plays for St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, California. During his junior season, he tallied 46 tackles and two interceptions.

Marcelles has two older brothers that both play college ball. Max plays defensive back at USC while Macen plays defensive back at Arizona State.

USC is the favorite to land Williams at 48.8% likelihood, according to On3’s RPM. He has taken six visits to USC.

Alabama will likely look to have Williams on campus for Junior Day or a summer camp, which will help the Tide better evaluate the California native.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Marcelles Williams’ recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

69

8

7

Rivals

4

106

13

10

ESPN

4

92

9

9

On3 Recruiting

4

136

11

13

247 Composite

4

70

7

7

 

Vitals

Hometown

Bellflower, California

Projected Position

Cornerback

Height

6-0

Weight

176

Class

2024

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on February 16, 2023

  • No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Other offers

Twitter

