Alabama offers 2024 CB Marcelles Williams
The Alabama coaching staff has been recruiting the west coast heavily in recent years. Last week, the Tide offered 2024 cornerback Marcelles Williams.
Williams plays for St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, California. During his junior season, he tallied 46 tackles and two interceptions.
Marcelles has two older brothers that both play college ball. Max plays defensive back at USC while Macen plays defensive back at Arizona State.
USC is the favorite to land Williams at 48.8% likelihood, according to On3’s RPM. He has taken six visits to USC.
Alabama will likely look to have Williams on campus for Junior Day or a summer camp, which will help the Tide better evaluate the California native.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Marcelles Williams’ recruiting profile.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
69
8
7
Rivals
4
106
13
10
ESPN
4
92
9
9
On3 Recruiting
4
136
11
13
247 Composite
4
70
7
7
Vitals
Hometown
Bellflower, California
Projected Position
Cornerback
Height
6-0
Weight
176
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on February 16, 2023
No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.
Other offers
Extremely blessed to have received a scholarship offer to the University of Alabama❗️ #rolltide @HolmonWiggins @Coach_TRob @AlabamaFTBL pic.twitter.com/a3CnwHKcgp
— Marcelles Williams (@cellesthegreat1) February 17, 2023