Alabama offers 2024 ATH Cai Bates from Florida
Alabama’s coaching staff extended an offer to 2024 athlete Cai Bates, who plays for Edgewater High School in Orlando, Florida.
All recruiting circuits have Bates regarded as a three-star. However, he has received over 20 offers from prominent programs all across the nation.
During his junior season, Bates played both sides of the ball for the Eagles. At wide receiver, he hauled in 17 receptions for 241 receiving yards and one touchdown. He tallied three tackles and four interceptions at cornerback.
At this time, UCF is trending as the program to most likely land Bates, according to On3’s RPM.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Cai Bates’ recruiting profile.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
–
66
63
Rivals
3
–
75
74
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
3
–
100
99
247 Composite
3
576
87
77
Vitals
Hometown
Orlando, Florida
Projected Position
Athlete
Height
6-1.5
Weight
168
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on February 23, 2023
No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.
Other offers
Kentucky
South Carolina
Maryland
Miami
Pittsburgh
Extremely blessed to receive an offer from the University of Alabama 🐘 #RollTide @BAMACoachG @Coach_TRob @RWrightRivals @EdgewaterFB @ChadSimmons_ @Andrew_Ivins @KiddRyno_Rivals pic.twitter.com/JOMZIEvysf
— Cai Bates (@bates_cai) February 24, 2023