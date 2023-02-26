Breaking News:

Manny Machado reaches 11-year, $350M extension with Padres

Alabama offers 2024 ATH Cai Bates from Florida

Brody Smoot
·1 min read

Alabama’s coaching staff extended an offer to 2024 athlete Cai Bates, who plays for Edgewater High School in Orlando, Florida.

All recruiting circuits have Bates regarded as a three-star. However, he has received over 20 offers from prominent programs all across the nation.

During his junior season, Bates played both sides of the ball for the Eagles. At wide receiver, he hauled in 17 receptions for 241 receiving yards and one touchdown. He tallied three tackles and four interceptions at cornerback.

At this time, UCF is trending as the program to most likely land Bates, according to On3’s RPM.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Cai Bates’ recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

66

63

Rivals

3

75

74

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

3

100

99

247 Composite

3

576

87

77

 

Vitals

Hometown

Orlando, Florida

Projected Position

Athlete

Height

6-1.5

Weight

168

Class

2024

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on February 23, 2023

  • No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Other offers

  • Kentucky

  • South Carolina

  • Maryland

  • Rutgers

  • Miami

  • Pittsburgh

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire

Recommended Stories