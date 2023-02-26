Alabama offers 2024 ATH Cai Bates from Florida

Alabama’s coaching staff extended an offer to 2024 athlete Cai Bates, who plays for Edgewater High School in Orlando, Florida.

All recruiting circuits have Bates regarded as a three-star. However, he has received over 20 offers from prominent programs all across the nation.

During his junior season, Bates played both sides of the ball for the Eagles. At wide receiver, he hauled in 17 receptions for 241 receiving yards and one touchdown. He tallied three tackles and four interceptions at cornerback.

At this time, UCF is trending as the program to most likely land Bates, according to On3’s RPM.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Cai Bates’ recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 66 63 Rivals 3 – 75 74 ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 3 – 100 99 247 Composite 3 576 87 77

Vitals

Hometown Orlando, Florida Projected Position Athlete Height 6-1.5 Weight 168 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on February 23, 2023

No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Other offers

Kentucky

South Carolina

Maryland

Rutgers

Miami

Pittsburgh

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire