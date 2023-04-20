Alabama offers 2024 4-Star OT Isaiah Garcia

Brody Smoot
·1 min read

The Alabama coaching staff extended its latest offer to 2024 offensive tackle Isaiah Garcia.

Garcia plays for Cyprus High School in Magna, Utah. In his junior highlight tape, Garcia seems to have a lot of success in pass protection. He is very physical at the point of attack and does a good job of finishing blocks.

At 6-foot-5, 280 pounds, Garcia would likely have to put on some weight to play offensive tackle at the next level. If not, he would likely play along the interior of the offensive line.

Thus far, Garcia has taken unofficial visits to Utah, UCLA, USC, Washington, and Oregon.

Two crystal ball predictions have been placed in favor of Utah for Garcia’s commitment.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Isaiah Garcia’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

163

1

14

Rivals

3

4

51

ESPN

4

119

1

12

On3 Recruiting

4

197

1

11

247 Composite

4

208

1

18

 

Vitals

Hometown

Magna, Utah

Projected Position

Offensive tackle

Height

6-5

Weight

280

Class

2024

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on April 17, 2023

  • No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Other offers

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire