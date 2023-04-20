Alabama offers 2024 4-Star OT Isaiah Garcia

The Alabama coaching staff extended its latest offer to 2024 offensive tackle Isaiah Garcia.

Garcia plays for Cyprus High School in Magna, Utah. In his junior highlight tape, Garcia seems to have a lot of success in pass protection. He is very physical at the point of attack and does a good job of finishing blocks.

At 6-foot-5, 280 pounds, Garcia would likely have to put on some weight to play offensive tackle at the next level. If not, he would likely play along the interior of the offensive line.

Thus far, Garcia has taken unofficial visits to Utah, UCLA, USC, Washington, and Oregon.

Two crystal ball predictions have been placed in favor of Utah for Garcia’s commitment.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 163 1 14 Rivals 3 – 4 51 ESPN 4 119 1 12 On3 Recruiting 4 197 1 11 247 Composite 4 208 1 18

Vitals

Hometown Magna, Utah Projected Position Offensive tackle Height 6-5 Weight 280 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on April 17, 2023

No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Other offers

Utah

Oregon

Washington

USC

Colorado

Oklahoma

Twitter

