Alabama offers 2024 4-Star OT Isaiah Garcia
The Alabama coaching staff extended its latest offer to 2024 offensive tackle Isaiah Garcia.
Garcia plays for Cyprus High School in Magna, Utah. In his junior highlight tape, Garcia seems to have a lot of success in pass protection. He is very physical at the point of attack and does a good job of finishing blocks.
At 6-foot-5, 280 pounds, Garcia would likely have to put on some weight to play offensive tackle at the next level. If not, he would likely play along the interior of the offensive line.
Thus far, Garcia has taken unofficial visits to Utah, UCLA, USC, Washington, and Oregon.
Two crystal ball predictions have been placed in favor of Utah for Garcia’s commitment.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Isaiah Garcia’s recruiting profile.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
163
1
14
Rivals
3
–
4
51
ESPN
4
119
1
12
On3 Recruiting
4
197
1
11
247 Composite
4
208
1
18
Vitals
Hometown
Magna, Utah
Projected Position
Offensive tackle
Height
6-5
Weight
280
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on April 17, 2023
No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.
Other offers
After a great call with @FBCoachWolf and @CoachRobertBala I’m extremely grateful and blessed to say that I’ve earned an offer to the University of Alabama!!! #RollTide @KjarEric @bcavi68 @coach_OFFA @kanuch78 @BrandonHuffman @bangulo @GregBiggins @adamgorney @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/LVlq4ZRJkf
— Isaiah Garcia (@IsaiahJoeGarcia) April 17, 2023