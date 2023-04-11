Alabama offers 2024 4-Star OT Kevin Heywood following unofficial visit

The Alabama coaching staff hosted 2024 offensive tackle Kevin Heywood for an unofficial visit over the weekend. Following the visit, Heywood received an offer from the Tide.

Heywood plays for Pope John Paul II High School in Royersford, Pennsylvania. Interestingly enough, Penn State is the favorite to land Heywood after having received three crystal ball predictions in their favor.

Heywood has taken other unofficial visits to Penn State, Rutgers, Michigan, and Tennessee.

The Tide still have time to get Heywood back on campus for an official visit. It will not be easy to out-recruit the home state Nittany Lions, however.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 7 26 Rivals 4 238 8 18 ESPN 4 – – – On3 Recruiting 4 119 2 13 247 Composite 4 254 4 22

Vitals

Hometown Royersford, Pennsylvania Projected Position Offensive tackle Height 6-7 Weight 290 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on April 7, 2023

Took an unofficial visit to Alabama on April 7, 2023

Other offers

Twitter

After a great conversation with Coach Saban I am proud to say I have earned a scholarship offer from @AlabamaFTBL @FBCoachWolf pic.twitter.com/Qv851NpN8W — Kevin Heywood (@KevHeywood52) April 7, 2023

