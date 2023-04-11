Alabama offers 2024 4-Star OT Kevin Heywood following unofficial visit

Brody Smoot
·1 min read

The Alabama coaching staff hosted 2024 offensive tackle Kevin Heywood for an unofficial visit over the weekend. Following the visit, Heywood received an offer from the Tide.

Heywood plays for Pope John Paul II High School in Royersford, Pennsylvania. Interestingly enough, Penn State is the favorite to land Heywood after having received three crystal ball predictions in their favor.

Heywood has taken other unofficial visits to Penn State, Rutgers, Michigan, and Tennessee.

The Tide still have time to get Heywood back on campus for an official visit. It will not be easy to out-recruit the home state Nittany Lions, however.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Kevin Heywood’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

7

26

Rivals

4

238

8

18

ESPN

4

On3 Recruiting

4

119

2

13

247 Composite

4

254

4

22

 

Vitals

Hometown

Royersford, Pennsylvania

Projected Position

Offensive tackle

Height

6-7

Weight

290

Class

2024

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on April 7, 2023

  • Took an unofficial visit to Alabama on April 7, 2023

Other offers

Twitter

