Alabama offers 2024 4-Star OT Kevin Heywood following unofficial visit
The Alabama coaching staff hosted 2024 offensive tackle Kevin Heywood for an unofficial visit over the weekend. Following the visit, Heywood received an offer from the Tide.
Heywood plays for Pope John Paul II High School in Royersford, Pennsylvania. Interestingly enough, Penn State is the favorite to land Heywood after having received three crystal ball predictions in their favor.
Heywood has taken other unofficial visits to Penn State, Rutgers, Michigan, and Tennessee.
The Tide still have time to get Heywood back on campus for an official visit. It will not be easy to out-recruit the home state Nittany Lions, however.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Kevin Heywood’s recruiting profile.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
–
7
26
Rivals
4
238
8
18
ESPN
4
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
4
119
2
13
247 Composite
4
254
4
22
Vitals
Hometown
Royersford, Pennsylvania
Projected Position
Offensive tackle
Height
6-7
Weight
290
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on April 7, 2023
Took an unofficial visit to Alabama on April 7, 2023
Other offers
After a great conversation with Coach Saban I am proud to say I have earned a scholarship offer from @AlabamaFTBL @FBCoachWolf pic.twitter.com/Qv851NpN8W
— Kevin Heywood (@KevHeywood52) April 7, 2023