Alabama offers 2024 3-Star LB Keyshawn Flowers

Brody Smoot
·1 min read

The Alabama coaching staff has landed several elite prospects over the years from Maryland. Now, the Tide are in pursuit of 2024 three-star linebacker Keyshawn Flowers, who received an offer from the Alabama coaching staff on Sunday.

Flowers plays linebacker at Archbishop Spalding High School in Severn, Maryland. During his junior season, Flowers tallied 81 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and five sacks.

Flowers’ highlight tape shows his proven ability to rush the passer whether it be from inside the box or off the edge. He possesses a good mix of size and speed at 6-foot-1, 215 pounds.

Alabama could certainly use a linebacker that can roam the field and play multiple positions. At this time, the Tide has one linebacker committed in the 2024 class and that is four-star Sterling Dixon.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Keyshawn Flowers’ recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

11

36

Rivals

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

3

14

34

247 Composite

3

470

15

39

 

Vitals

Hometown

Severn, Maryland

Projected Position

Linebacker

Height

6-2

Weight

215

Class

2024

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on March 6, 2023

  • No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Other offers

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire

Recommended Stories