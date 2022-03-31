Alabama offers 2023 4-star OT from Texas
Alabama continues to seek out some of the top prospects from the 2023 recruiting class to hopefully put together another national championship-worthy team.
Currently, the Crimson Tide’s 2023 recruiting class does not have a commitment from an offensive linemen, but only two verbal commitments from defensive backs.
Today, Alabama extended an offer to 2023 four-star offensive tackle Ian Reed out of Austin, Texas.
Reed is the most recent lineman to be offered a scholarship spot by Alabama. Beside Reed, there are eight other prospects currently holding offers from the Crimson Tide.
This is Reed’s fifth offer from an SEC program, but he is also beginning to draw interest from other top programs across numerous big-time conferences, as well.
His size alone makes him a unique player. Reed will likely be seeing a lot more offers come his way in the near future.
Ian Reed’s Film
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
211
36
20
Rivals
3
–
–
47
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
4
292
49
25
247 Composite
4
323
53
24
Vitals
Hometown
Austin, Texas
Projected Position
Offensive Tackle
Height
6-6
Weight
290
Class
2023
Recruitment
Offered on Mar. 31, 2022
No visit scheduled at the time of publication
Offer list
Alabama
Ole Miss
#AGTG WOW! After a Great talk with Coach Saban @FBCoachWolf @CoachHutzler I'm Extremely Blessed and Honored to receive an Offer from The University of Alabama! #RollTide #RTR @RecruitVandyFB @adamgorney @JeremyO_Johnson @AlabamaFTBL @FlxAtx pic.twitter.com/g7mff2NcV6
— Ian Reed (@Ian_Reed72) March 31, 2022
1
1