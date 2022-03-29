Alabama offensive tackle sets five visits for the month of April, Auburn up first

Patrick Conn
·1 min read
On Monday it was announced that 2023 four-star offensive tackle Vysen Lang would make another unofficial visit to the Plains. Lang has reportedly visited campus on two other instances in the past six months.

Head coach Bryan Harsin and the Tigers are looking to beef up their offensive line to go along with the 2023 commit, Bradyn Joiner. Thus far, Joiner is Harsin’s only commit at this time. As we know, that can change in an instant once prospects start to buy-in.

Lang brings size and length to the edge. He will use his size to his advantage to bully defenders who line up across from him. A player that plays through the whistle. He doesn’t give up on plays and will continue to punish defenders. Lang has a nastiness that is needed on this football team.

The video below is just a sample of what the Alabama native brings to the table.

Vysen Lang’s Film

Next, we take a look at his recruiting profile.

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

30

63

Rivals

4

21

30

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

3

28

50

247 Composite

3

429

25

35

Vitals

Hometown

Pike Road, Alabama

Projected Position

Offensive Tackle

Height

6-5

Weight

330

Class

2023

Recruitment

  • Offered on Nov. 8, 2021

  • Unofficial visit on Oct. 8, 2021

  • Unofficial visit on Mar. 18, 2022

  • Unofficial visit on Apr. 1, 2022

Offers

Twitter

