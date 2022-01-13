Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal declares for 2022 draft

Offensive tackle Evan Neal became the latest Alabama player to declare for the NFL draft. He announced his decision on social media Thursday.

Neal will forgo his senior season.

He has a chance to become to become a top-10 choice this spring after earning consensus first-team All-America honors in 2021. Neal made 39 starts in three seasons, while playing left guard (2019), right tackle (2020) and left tackle (2021).

Receiver Jameson Williams, who spent two seasons at Ohio State before transferring, also announced his departure for the NFL. He tore the ACL in his left knee in the national championship game loss to Georgia on Monday night.

Alabama defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis declared for the draft Wednesday.

Receiver John Metchie III is among the Crimson Tide players who have yet to announce their intentions for 2022. Monday is the deadline to declare for the NFL draft.

